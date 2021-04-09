Hyundai’s luxury sedan Azera to get a facelift, and get bigger in size

Hyundai has revealed the first details of the new generation of the Azera executive sedan, also known as Grandeur in South Korea. Hyundai says that the luxury sedan will debut in its home market by next year, and it will be bigger than the outgoing model.

The facelift model will Hyundai's seventh generation Azera sedan. Known internally by the code name GN7, the new version of Hyundai's most luxurious sedan is being developed with an aim to be as a good alternative to executive sedans in the global market. Hyundai hopes the new generation Azera/Grandeur will be able to serve as an alternative for those who cannot afford similar cars from German auto giants like Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Hyundai has also promised that the new generation sedan will be even bigger and more refined than its predecessor. according to the carmaker, the Azera/Grandeur sedan will now stand more than fiver meters long. The previous model, which is currently available in the market, stands at a length just short of five meters length and has a wheelbase of around 2.88 meters.

It is likely that Hyundai is going to base the new generation of the sedan on its Korean sibling Kia's flagship K8 sedan. The new Kia K8 stands 5.015 meters long, adopting the same N3 platform, based on which Hyundai will be manufacturing the vehicle.

Since 2019, the N3 platform has been used by models like Hyundai Santa Fe, Sonata and Kia Sorento. According to some of the South Korean media, the new Azera could get even bigger and be an alternative to the Kia K9 and Genesis G90, which are 5.12 meters long.

Hyundai had separated Genesis into a luxury brand and the Grandeur, a midsize sedan, has taken on the role of the flagship sedan. Hyundai’s decision to come up with the new generation Azera/Grandeur is seen as part of its plan to re-establish that it can be in the luxury segments too.