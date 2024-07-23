Hyundai's luxury arm Genesis trademarks GV80 & GV80 Coupe SUV designs in India

Hyundai Motor has been mulling bringing its luxury arm Genesis to the Indian market for years. It now seems the South Korean automaker may be seriously considering the same. The company has trademarked the design for the GV80 and GV80 Coupe luxury SUVs in India. The trademark was filed soon after the global debut of their updated versions in October 2023. While filing the trademark for global models in a country is quite normal, Hyundai’s inclination to bring the Genesis brand to India could make this a serious possibility.

Hyundai has been mulling to bring its luxury brand Genesis to India for a long time but the company could be finally taking the road in that direction

Genesis GV80 Design

The Genesis brand is to Hyundai what Lexus is to Toyota globally. Both the GV80 and GV80 Coupe twins share the same underpinnings and design details. The models get the split headlamps with the large pentagonal grille. The profile shows the big difference between both models with the boxy silhouette on the GV80, while the coupe iteration gets a more stylish sloping roofline with a raked windscreen.

Also Read : Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo is an insane supercar you can't buy

The Genesis GV80 competes against the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE and the like

Genesis GV80 Cabin

The cabin gets a massive 27-inch display that integrates the digital instrument console and infotainment system into a single unit. There’s also the sleek-looking air-con vents running across the width of the dashboard, and a lower set of buttons for the three-zone automatic climate control. Both models get dials in the centre for different drive modes and gear selector. The Genesis GV80 and GV80 Coupe are big on features and the luxury SUVs come packed with a head-up display, cruise control, wireless charging, leather upholstery, and a suite of active and passive driver assistance systems.

The Genesis GV80 Coupe is the more stylish alternative to the GV80 and gets the same underpinnings

Genesis GV80 Engine

Power on the GV80 twins comes from three engine options globally. The standard variants get the 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine tuned for 296 bhp and 422 Nm of peak torque. The more powerful variants get the 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that belts out 375 bhp and 530 Nm of peak torque. There is also a 3.5-litre turbo petrol with a 48-volt electric supercharger churning out 409 bhp and 549 Nm of peak torque.

Also Read : 2024 Hyundai Alcazar spotted again revealing new details. Here's what to expect

Upcoming Hyundai cars in India

Hyundai India has not confirmed its plans to bring the GV80 models to the market anytime soon. However, the new offerings could help the carmaker take on the German trio of Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi in the luxury segment. That said, Hyundai has a busy calendar with its mass-market lineup and the imminent initial public offering (IPO), which is expected to be the largest in India. The company's upcoming offerings include the Alcazar facelift coming this festive season, followed by the Creta EV in early 2025. Hyundai will also bring the Inster EV as its most accessible offering, among several new and updated cars planned.

First Published Date: