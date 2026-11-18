South Korean automaker Hyundai’s compact sedan, the Verna, has secured a five-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests, achieving 28.22 points out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 44 points out of 49 for child occupant protection. The results, published on November 18, 2026, give the facelifted sedan the same five-star rating it previously received from Global NCAP in October 2023.

Hyundai Verna has secured a five-star Bharat NCAP rating, scoring 28.22 points for adult and 44 points for child occupant protection, with six airbags and advanced safety features

Hyundai Verna BNCAP Safety Tests

Bharat NCAP conducted the crash tests in July 2026, evaluating the Verna HX 8 1.5 Turbo GDi DCT and HX 8 1.5 MPi iVT variants. The test vehicles had a recorded weight of 1,521 kg. The five-star rating extends to select petrol manual and automatic variants across the HX 2 to HX 10 range, including five MPi manual trims, four MPi iVT versions and three turbo-petrol variants.

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Verna recorded marginal protection for the driver's and front passenger's pelvis and thighs. The driver's head and neck received good protection, while the chest, lower legs and feet were rated adequate. The front passenger's head, neck, chest and left shin were rated good, with the right shin receiving an adequate rating.

The side movable deformable barrier test yielded a higher score, with good protection recorded for the head, abdomen and pelvis, while the chest received an adequate rating. In the separate side pole impact test, the Verna received an 'OK' verdict, with good protection recorded across the body regions assessed. Both tests evaluate different types of side-impact scenarios, with the pole test verdict being separate from the numerical adult occupant protection score.

For child occupant protection, Bharat NCAP used rear-facing Joie i-Spin 360e child seats secured using the rear ISOFIX anchorages. The tests involved dummies representing an 18-month-old and a three-year-old child, both of which scored full points in frontal and side-impact assessments. The child restraint installation assessment also received full marks. The five-point deduction in the overall child safety score was attributed to the vehicle assessment, which evaluates child safety features and provisions beyond crash test performance.

Also Read : Tata Sierra EV scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash tests

Hyundai Verna: Safety Equipment

The tested Hyundai Verna variants were equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, seat belt reminders, front seat belt pretensioners and load limiters. The sedan also gets ISOFIX mounts for the outer rear seats, while the centre rear seat does not have ISOFIX anchorages. Other standard safety features include ABS, electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), hill start assist and rear parking sensors.

Higher-spec variants additionally get Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems, front parking sensors and a 360-degree camera, although the availability of these features depends on the variant.

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