Hyundai Verna facelift spotted testing in South Korea: What we know so far

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Dec 2025, 15:29 pm
  • The Hyundai Verna is gearing up for its 2026 facelift, with test mules spotted in South Korea hinting at updated styling and refreshed interior features.

Hyundai Verna facelift
Hyundai Verna facelift test mule spotted in South Korea ahead of its 2026 update (Autospy)
Hyundai Verna facelift
Hyundai Verna facelift test mule spotted in South Korea ahead of its 2026 update
When the Hyundai Verna entered its sixth generation with a facelift, it was among the first cars in India to adopt a full-width LED lightbar for its DRLs and carried sharp lines and contours that have underlined every new model from the South Korean carmaker since. The mid-size sedan is now due for a mid-cycle update, and its test mule has been spotted once again, this time on Korean roads. The upcoming iteration was spied with camouflage hiding its front and rear fascias, suggesting a facelift for the 2026 model year.

Hyundai’s updates for the Verna facelift are expected to largely centre around the front and rear of the sedan. These are likely to culminate in an updated front grille and a sleeker design for the bumpers. The car is expected to retain its split LED headlamp design with the full-width LED DRLs, while the lighting signature will potentially be updated for a renewed appeal among buyers in the segment.

The rear end will be updated as well, with the test mule fuelling speculations around updated taillamps and a tweaked rear bumper. With this, the new Verna is expected to bring a fresh look for the upcoming model year, while retaining its overall sleek silhouette that has played a major role in garnering appeal among sedan buyers in India. The car is further expected to come riding on new alloy wheel designs to further set itself apart from the outgoing model.

What are the expected interior changes on the Hyundai Verna facelift?

Hyundai Verna facelift
The Verna facelift is expected to retain its split LED headlamp setup with updated lighting elements (Autospy)
Hyundai Verna facelift
The Verna facelift is expected to retain its split LED headlamp setup with updated lighting elements (Autospy)

Most facelifts nowadays bring feature and interior upgrades instead of simply focusing on the design, and the Verna facelift is likely to follow suit. It is expected to bring new upholstery options and a revised interior trim, as well as an updated list of creature comforts. The overall dashboard layout will likely be retained on the upcoming iteration, with the dual-screen display likely to feature updated software and graphics.

Also Read : Tata Punch Facelift 2026 spotted testing in Kerala, reveals major cabin upgrades

Will the Verna facelift bring updated powertrain options?

The facelift is not expected to carry any mechanical updates and will continue to feature the same powertrain options. As a result, the Verna facelift will continue to be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol. The naturally aspirated unit makes 113 bhp and 143.8 Nm, while the latter pushes 160 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual, a CVT gearbox, and a 7-speed DCT.

The Hyundai Verna is currently priced from 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom), and the facelift will carry a slight premium when it reaches our shores. Upon arrival, it will re-enter the competition against sedans such as the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus. To understand where the Verna stands, take a look at the detailed spec-sheet breakdown below:

SpecificationHyundai VernaHonda CitySkoda SlaviaVW Virtus
Price (ex-showroom)From 10.69 lakhFrom 11.95 lakhFrom 10 lakhFrom 11.16 lakh
Engines & Power1.5 NA petrol – 113 bhp; 1.5 turbo-petrol – 158 bhp1.5 NA petrol – 119 bhp1.0 TSI – 114 bhp; 1.5 TSI – 148 bhp1.0 TSI – 114 bhp; 1.5 TSI – 148 bhp
Torque144 Nm / 253 Nm145 Nm178 Nm / 250 Nm178 Nm / 250 Nm
Gearbox Options6MT, IVT, 7DCT6MT, CVT6MT, 6AT, 7DCT6MT, 6AT, 7DSG
Mileage (ARAI)20–20.6 kmpl17.8–18.4 kmpl18.7–20.3 kmpl18.4–20.8 kmpl
Key Features10.25" touchscreen, voice-activated panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, ventilated seats, wireless charging8" touchscreen, remote sunroof, Honda Connect app, rear sunshade10" touchscreen, ventilated seats, electric sunroof, powered front seats, MySkoda Connect app10" touchscreen, ventilated seats, sunroof, wireless charging, auto climate control
Safety6 airbags, ABS+EBD, ADAS (FCW, LKA, adaptive cruise), ISOFIX, rear camera6 airbags, VSA, TPMS, ADAS (CMBS, RDM, adaptive cruise), ASEAN NCAP 5-star6 airbags, ESC, hill-hold, multi-collision braking, Global NCAP 5-star6 airbags, ESC, hill-hold, ISOFIX, Global NCAP 5-star

First Published Date: 14 Dec 2025, 15:29 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming cars

