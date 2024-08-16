Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Venue With Sunroof Gets Even More Affordable With S+ Trim. Check Price

Hyundai Venue with sunroof gets even more affordable with S+ trim. Check price

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Aug 2024, 14:32 PM
Follow us on:
The new Hyundai Venue S Plus trim has become one of the most accessible variants in the subcompact SUV segment to gets an electric sunroof, alongside
...
The new Hyundai Venue S Plus trim now comes with an electric sunroof, commanding a ₹25,000 premium over the standard S Plus variant

Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced the new Venue S Plus variant with an electric sunroof priced at 9.36 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it one of the most accessible variants in the subcompact SUV segment that gets a sunroof. The feature is extremely popular with the masses and Hyundai is introducing the same on more accessible trims encouraging more buyers to consider the Venue this festive season.

Hyundai Venue S+ Features

The Hyundai Venue S+ variant packs everyday essential features like a digital instrument console with a colour TFT display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, and more. The safety feature list is equally packed with six airbags, TPMS, ESC, Hill Hold Assist, and automatic headlamps.

Also Read : Hyundai Venue gets a more affordable variant with sunroof, priced at 10 lakh

The Venue now gets two sub 10 lakh variants with electric sunroofs - the S Plus and S (O). Both pack different features and have a 64,000 price difference

Hyundai Venue S+ vs other trims: Prices

The new Hyundai Venue S+ sits above the S variant priced at 9.11 lakh, bringing the electric sunroof at a premium of 25,000. Moreover, Hyundai India recently introduced the Venue S (O) trim with the electric sunroof feature priced at 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Venue S+ trim is more affordable by a healthy 64,000. The base trim continues to start with the Venue E priced at 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

That said, the electric sunroof on the Venue S+ is available only with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with the 5-speed manual transmission. The motor develops 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The S+ trim is equipped with 15-inch steel wheels.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Venue
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.94 - 13.48 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Venue N Line
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 12.16 - 13.30 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Citroen Basalt
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 - 15.80 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2024
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Watch: 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV: First Drive Review

Hyundai Venue S+ vs Kia Sonet HTE (O)

The new Venue S+ makes for an interesting package for those looking to bring a feature-laden SUV home at an attractive price point. That said, the Kia Sonet remains the most accessible subcompact SUV to get an electric sunroof with the HTE (O) trim, which is priced at 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 16 Aug 2024, 14:32 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS