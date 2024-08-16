Hyundai Venue with sunroof gets even more affordable with S+ trim. Check price

Hyundai Motor India Limited has introduced the new Venue S Plus variant with an electric sunroof priced at ₹9.36 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it one of the most accessible variants in the subcompact SUV segment that gets a sunroof. The feature is extremely popular with the masses and Hyundai is introducing the same on more accessible trims encouraging more buyers to consider the Venue this festive season.

The new Hyundai Venue S Plus trim has become one of the most accessible variants in the subcompact SUV segment to gets an electric sunroof, alongside

Hyundai Venue S+ Features

The Hyundai Venue S+ variant packs everyday essential features like a digital instrument console with a colour TFT display, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents, and more. The safety feature list is equally packed with six airbags, TPMS, ESC, Hill Hold Assist, and automatic headlamps.

The Venue now gets two sub ₹ 10 lakh variants with electric sunroofs - the S Plus and S (O). Both pack different features and have a ₹ 64,000 price difference

Hyundai Venue S+ vs other trims: Prices

The new Hyundai Venue S+ sits above the S variant priced at ₹9.11 lakh, bringing the electric sunroof at a premium of ₹25,000. Moreover, Hyundai India recently introduced the Venue S (O) trim with the electric sunroof feature priced at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Venue S+ trim is more affordable by a healthy ₹64,000. The base trim continues to start with the Venue E priced at ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

That said, the electric sunroof on the Venue S+ is available only with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with the 5-speed manual transmission. The motor develops 82 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. The S+ trim is equipped with 15-inch steel wheels.

Hyundai Venue S+ vs Kia Sonet HTE (O)

The new Venue S+ makes for an interesting package for those looking to bring a feature-laden SUV home at an attractive price point. That said, the Kia Sonet remains the most accessible subcompact SUV to get an electric sunroof with the HTE (O) trim, which is priced at ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

