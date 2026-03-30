Hyundai Venue scores 5-star safety rating in BNCAP crash tests. Check details

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The 2025 Hyundai Venue, launched last year, has been awarded a 5-star safety rating across both Adult and Child Occupant Protection categories in the latest crash tests from the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP). The ratings apply to the diesel-powered HX2 (CRDI MT) and HX10 (CRDI AT) variants, but are largely expected to be viable across the entire lineup.
In Adult Occupant Protection, the Venue scored 31.15 out of 32.00 points. The Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test reflected 15.15 out of 16.00 points, while the sub-4m SUV scored a perfect 16.00 out of 16.00 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. Side pole impact test results were marked as ‘OK’.
In the Child Occupant Protection category, it scored 44.46 out of 49.00 points. This includes a dynamic score of 23.46 out of 24.00, a Child Restraint System installation score of 12.00 out of 12.00, and a vehicle assessment score of 9.00 out of 13.00.
Also Read : Kia Seltos secures perfect 5-star BNCAP safety rating
The Hyundai Venue comes with a comprehensive safety package featuring 6 airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, speed alerts, reverse parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It further features a 360-degree camera and a blind-spot monitor, alongside a Level-2 ADAS suite with 16 features.
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