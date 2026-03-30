Hyundai Venue scores 5-star safety rating in BNCAP crash tests. Check details

The 2025 Hyundai Venue, launched last year, has been awarded a 5-star safety rating across both Adult and Child Occupant Protection categories in the latest crash tests from the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (BNCAP). The ratings apply to the diesel-powered HX2 (CRDI MT) and HX10 (CRDI AT) variants, but are largely expected to be viable across the entire lineup.

Adult Occupant Protection:

In Adult Occupant Protection, the Venue scored 31.15 out of 32.00 points. The Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test reflected 15.15 out of 16.00 points, while the sub-4m SUV scored a perfect 16.00 out of 16.00 in the Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test. Side pole impact test results were marked as ‘OK’.

Child Occupant Protection:

In the Child Occupant Protection category, it scored 44.46 out of 49.00 points. This includes a dynamic score of 23.46 out of 24.00, a Child Restraint System installation score of 12.00 out of 12.00, and a vehicle assessment score of 9.00 out of 13.00.

Also Read : Kia Seltos secures perfect 5-star BNCAP safety rating

Hyundai Venue safety suite:

The Hyundai Venue comes with a comprehensive safety package featuring 6 airbags as standard, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, speed alerts, reverse parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. It further features a 360-degree camera and a blind-spot monitor, alongside a Level-2 ADAS suite with 16 features.

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