Hyundai Venue Knight launched in India with blacked-out styling, new features

Hyundai Motor India has expanded its sub-4 metre compact SUV portfolio with the introduction of the Venue Knight, a new black-themed edition that builds on the popularity of the brand’s Knight line-up. The company says it has already sold over 92,000 units under the Knight badge since its debut in 2022, and the latest iteration brings that styling treatment to one of its highest-selling models.

The Hyundai Venue Knight is essentially a cosmetic and feature-focused update, aimed at buyers looking for a more distinctive road presence. It gets a host of blacked-out exterior elements, including a black-painted front grille, matte black Hyundai logos, black skid plates, roof rails and ORVMs. The SUV also features black alloy wheels and red brake calipers on select variants, along with exclusive Knight badging to differentiate it from the standard model.

Inside, the Knight edition continues the dark theme with an all-black cabin, complemented by brass-coloured inserts. Hyundai has also added exclusive black seat upholstery, giving the interior a more premium and sporty appearance compared to the regular Venue.

Mechanically, there are no changes. The Venue Knight continues to be offered with multiple engine options, including the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol with DCT, and the 1.5-litre diesel with both manual and automatic transmissions. This ensures that the special edition caters to a wide range of buyers across fuel types and transmission preferences.

Alongside the Knight edition, Hyundai has also introduced a new dashcam feature on select Venue variants, including HX6T, HX10 and N10. The system supports multiple recording modes such as driving, emergency, and vacation recording, along with on-demand video access via a dedicated mobile app. The addition is aimed at improving convenience and enhancing safety for everyday driving.

Hyundai has also updated the colour palette of the Venue with two new matte finishes, Hazel Blue Matte and Mystic Sapphire Matte, further widening the visual appeal of the compact SUV.

Hyundai Venue Knight: Price (ex-showroom)

HX5 1.2 petrol MT – ₹9,69,800

HX5 1.5 diesel MT – ₹11,11,800

HX6T 1.2 petrol MT – ₹11,03,200

HX8 1.5 diesel AT – ₹13,84,800

HX10 1.0 turbo petrol DCT – ₹14,79,000

With this update, Hyundai is clearly doubling down on visual differentiation and feature additions rather than mechanical changes, a strategy that has worked earlier with the Creta as well.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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