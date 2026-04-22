Hyundai Venue Knight Edition in mind? Variant-wise price and features explained

The Hyundai Venue has received a new special edition, christened the Knight Edition. The new Hyundai Venue Knight Edition has been launched at a starting price of ₹9.70 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on select variants of the SUV and comes wearing a distinctive all-black styling package, along with some key feature updates. With this special edition, Hyundai aims to ramp up the appeal of the SUV further, as well as boost its sales numbers.

The Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is based on trims like HX5, HX6T, HX8 and HX10, across petrol, turbocharged petrol, and diesel engine options.

The Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is based on trims like HX5, HX6T, HX8 and HX10, across petrol, turbocharged petrol, and diesel engine options. The Venue Knight Edition commands a premium of ₹15,000 over its respective standard version, across all trims. Mechanically, the special edition remains the same as the standard model.

Besides that, the South Korean auto giant has also added two new shades to the standard iteration of the Venue. These colour options are Hazel Blue Matte and Mystic Sapphire Matte. Apart from that, select variants of the Venue and Venue N Line also come with a new safety feature.

If you are planning to buy the Hyundai Venue Knight Edition, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise prices and key features this special edition SUV offers.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: Variant-wise pricelist

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: Variant-wise prices (ex-showroom) Variants Knight Edition Difference Standard Model HX 5 MT petrol ₹ 9.70 lakh ₹ 15,000 ₹ 9.55 lakh HX 6T MT petrol ₹ 11.03 lakh ₹ 10.88 lakh HX 10 DCT turbo-petrol ₹ 14.79 lakh ₹ 14.64 lakh HX 5 MT diesel ₹ 11.12 lakh ₹ 10.87 lakh HX 8 AT diesel ₹ 13.85 lakh ₹ 13.70 lakh

The Hyundai Venue Knight Edition is priced between ₹9.70 lakh and ₹13.85 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on variants. It is available in five different trim options across petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. All these trims come commanding a premium of ₹15,000 over their respective standard variants.

Hyundai Venue Knight Edition: How it stands apart?

Visually, the Hyundai Venue Knight Edition stands out with its all-black exterior, which includes black paint on the grille, skid plates, roof rails, ORVMs, and alloy wheels. It also sports matte black brand logos, red brake callipers, and Knight badging.

Inside the cabin, the Hyundai Venue Knight Edition wears an all-black cabin theme with brass-coloured inserts, along with exclusive seat upholstery to further differentiate it from the standard iteration of Venue. The HX6T and HX10 trims come with a dash camera, which supports multiple recording modes, including driving, emergency, and on-demand video capture, enhancing safety and convenience.

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