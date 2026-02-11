Hyundai Venue gets nearly 80,000 bookings in India

South Korean automaker Hyundai recently announced that it had received approximately 80,000 bookings for its refreshed sub-compact SUV, the new Venue, since its introduction last November.

Hyundai Venue Bookings

Sharing the company’s fiscal results of Q3’FY26, Hyundai highlighted that almost 48 per cent of bookings were made by first-time buyers, highlighting the second-generation Venue’s appeal in the market. In addition to that, the new Hyundai Venue achieved this milestone faster than the previous generation of Venue. Additionally, the company sold approximately 12,413 units of the Hyundai Venue in January 2026, while the company sold 59,107 units in the same month.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra Bolero Neo 1493 cc 1493 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 8.49 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Venue 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8 Lakhs Compare View Offers Hyundai Venue N Line 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.65 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Syros 1493 cc 1493 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.67 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volkswagen Tera 998 cc 998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers

New Hyundai Venue Price

The new Hyundai Venue has been priced at ₹7.99 lakh (ex-showroom), making it an enticing proposition for buyers, especially since the price increase isn’t significant, considering the older model was priced at ₹7.94 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, the South Korean automaker attracted more than 30,000 bookings within the first month of opening the booking procedure for the new Venue.

Tarun Garg, managing director and chief executive officer, said, “The third-quarter performance underscores our resilience and strong execution of the ‘Quality of Growth’ strategy, marked by healthy growth in volumes, revenue, and profitability." Notably, on a year-to-date basis, EBITDA margins expanded to 12.8% from 12.5% last year, supported by our efforts to improve sales mix and prudent cost control measures. As we move ahead, the robust January’26 sales number gives us great momentum towards a healthy 2026."

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Victoris surpasses 50,000 sales milestone within 5 months

New Hyundai Venue Specs

The new Hyundai Venue is 48 mm taller and 30 mm wider than the previous model, while exterior changes include a new front grille, LED headlamps and DRLs, among others.

In addition to that, the cabin features a new dashboard layout with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and dual-tone upholstery, among others. In terms of safety, the Hyundai Venue offers Level 2 ADAS with multiple driver assistance functions, while offering six airbags, electronic stability control, four-wheel disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more. However, the Venue remains mechanically unchanged as it continues to be offered with a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0 turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: