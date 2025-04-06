Hyundai Venue, Exter, i20 and more get up to 70,000 off. Check details

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Venue, Exter, i20, and Grand i10 Nios are now available with up to ₹70,000 discounts for April. Hyundai India has introduced these offers just before a planned price increase for its entire lineup.
The advantages are a combination of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage incentives, offering customers an opportunity to save prior to the new prices becoming effective. These time-limited offers are available until April 30.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, the brand’s most compact and affordable model in India, is part of the company’s April discount drive. With ex-showroom prices starting at ₹5.98 lakh and going up to ₹8.38 lakh, the hatch is now being offered with benefits worth up to ₹68,000 this month.
It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 81 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT transmission, allowing customers the option to choose between old-school stick-shift or automatic ease.
The Hyundai Exter is one of the most selling compact SUVs by Hyundai, pitted against competitors such as the Tata Punch. With a discount of ₹50,000 off the ex-showroom price, the Exter now provides the least amount of benefits of the lot.. The SUV is priced between ₹5.99 lakh to ₹10.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, and comes with either a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. There is also a CNG variant that churns out 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, and has dual-cylinder CNG technology for additional cargo space.
The Hyundai i20, a renowned player in the premium hatchback segment, gets discounts of up to ₹65,000. It costs between ₹7.04 lakh to ₹11.24 lakh (ex-showroom). With a 1.2-liter Kappa engine and two gearbox options, the i20 is particularly well-liked by younger audiences. Peak power output from this engine is 86.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 114.7 Nm at 4,200 rpm. An intelligent variable transmission (IVT) or a five-speed manual are available as transmission options.
The Hyundai Venue leads the pack with a maximum of ₹70,000 worth of benefits. With three engine options and seven trim levels, its ex-showroom pricing ranges from ₹7.94 lakh to ₹13.62 lakh. The Venue has a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine that generates 114 Nm of torque and 82 horsepower. Additionally available is a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine that produces 118 horsepower and 172 Nm of torque. The turbocharged engine has an option of a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT gearbox, while the 1.2-liter engine has a five-speed manual transmission. Additionally, a 1.5-liter diesel engine with 113 horsepower and 250 Nm of torque is available, connected to a six-speed manual transmission.
