Hyundai Venue, Exeter and Grand i10 Nios available with benefits of upto 75,000

Hyundai Motor India has announced offers on its hatchback and compact SUV ranges such as the Venue, Exter and the Grand i10 NIOS. The Korean automobile manufacturer had previously increased prices across its models in April. Now, it is offering advantages of up to ₹75,000.

Hyundai Venue discount

The Hyundai Venue is being offered with as much as ₹75,000 worth of benefits under this promotion. It gets a starting price of ₹7.94 lakh and goes up to ₹13.62 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom and the SUV comes in seven variants and three engine choices. The Venue gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque.

There is also a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre version gets a five-speed manual transmission whereas the turbo engine has an option of a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT transmission. A 1.5-litre diesel unit is available too producing 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque with a six-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Exter discount

The Exter is a highly sought-after micro SUV by Hyundai, rivaling others such as the Tata Punch. At present, the Exter provides the minimum benefits of the bunch amounting to ₹55,000 off the ex-showroom price. This SUV is priced between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹10.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol unit that churns out 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque and comes with the option of five-speed manual and AMT. There is an optional CNG variant as well, which yields 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque and also has dual-cylinder CNG technology for more cargo space.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS discount

Hyundai is also offering discounts on the Grand i10 NIOS hatchback besides the Venue and Exter. The Grand i10 NIOS is Hyundai's lowest model in India, and its price range is between ₹5.98 lakh and ₹8.38 lakh (ex-showroom). Benefits are currently up to ₹65,000.

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS comes with a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 81 bhp at 6,000 rpm and puts out 113.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Transmission choices are a five-speed manual and a smart automatic AMT.

