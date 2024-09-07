Hyundai Venue E+ vs Kia Sonet HTE (O): Which sub compact SUV is best for you

The Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet are one of the best-selling sub-4m SUVs in the country. Hyundai has now added a sunroof to the Venue E+, thus making it the most affordable sub-compact SUV with this feature in India. Till then, Kia Sonet HTE (O) was the most affordable offering.

Both of them being on similar platforms and powertrains make it even tougher to choose between them. Even if you're willing to stretch a bit, the entry-level petrol variants of both are almost similarly priced. Let's go through all the relevant details before you make up your mind.

Hyundai Venue E+ vs Kia Sonet HTE (O): Dimension

The Venue and Sonet are compact SUVs based on the same platform. Even as close siblings, though, they also retain some minute distinctions in measurement. While the wheelbase and overall length of the Kia Sonet stay the same as for the Venue, it is wider by 20 mm and taller by 25 mm. Its more upright and boxy styling is the reason behind this dimensional advantage over its stablemate, the Hyundai Venue.

These differences in dimensions make the interior of Sonet a bit more spacious, particularly regarding headroom. The legroom and shoulder room of both SUVs are largely similar; however, the extra height gives the rear of the Sonet an airier feel.

Hyundai Venue E+ vs Kia Sonet HTE (O):Powertrain

The Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet come with an identical powertrain setup on their second to base-spec trims. Both wear a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 82 bhp. The Kia Sonet HTE(O) makes 115 Nm of torque- marginally more than the Hyundai Venue E+, which does 114 Nm.

Both SUVs have the same 5-speed manual transmission gearbox. This further adds to the similarity of driving the two on the road, since both of them return decent enough performance for city driving and the occasional highway cruising.

Hyundai Venue E+ vs Kia Sonet HTE (O):Features

Both the Hyundai Venue E+ and Kia Sonet HTE (O) feature halogen headlights, 15-inch steel wheels with covers, body-coloured bumpers, and door handles. Yet, there are some minor differences in their exterior accents: while the Venue E+ features black coloured door mirrors, the Kia Sonet HTE (O) offers body-coloured outside rearview mirrors.

Inside, the Hyundai Venue E+ gets a two tone cabin theme, fabric seats and metal shade door handles. On the other hand, the Kia Sonet HTE (O) features an all-black cabin, semi-leatherette seats and silver accents on various interior elements. Both the models get adjustable front and rear headrests, a two step reclining rear backrest, semi-digital instrument cluster, front power windows, manual AC, tilt-adjustable steering wheel, a day/night inside rearview mirror and an electrically operated sunroof. The Kia Sonet HTE (O) gets a front USB Type-C charger, USB Type-C ports, a 12V power socket, a front centre armrest, rear AC vents and electrically foldable ORVMs.

Both the Hyundai Venue E+ and the Kia Sonet HTE (O) offer six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors, 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, and ISOFIX child seat mounts as part of its standard safety kit. The Sonet ups the ante with a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Hyundai Venue E+ vs Kia Sonet HTE (O):Price

The Hyundai Venue E+ Petrol variant is more reasonably tagged at ₹8.23 lakh over the Kia Sonet HTE (O) Petrol that comes for ₹8.32 lakh. For this reason, the Venue has an additional advantage of ₹9,000, thus making it more viable in its segment. However for the extra price, the Kia Sonet HTE (O) gets some additional amenities like body coloured door mirrors and TPMS.

