Hyundai Venue available with 1.73 lakh discount. But should you get one now?

Hyundai has launched some stunning discounts on its hit compact SUV, the Venue. With ₹1.23 lakh price cut thanks to GST 2.0 and another ₹50,000 festive discount, the overall benefit amounts to a whopping ₹1.73 lakh. On paper, that is irresistible for someone looking at a compact SUV. But there's a catch: the new-gen Hyundai Venue is coming on November 4. So, should you wait or just get the current model?

The Hyundai Venue is now available with a GST reduction of ₹ 1,23,659 and additional benefits worth ₹ 50,000, bringing its effective starting price down to ₹ 7,26,381. With a total discount of ₹ 1.73 lakh, it’s one of the most affordable options in the compact SUV segment right now.

The lure of the current Venue

For budget-conscious buyers, this price cut is a golden chance. The existing Venue is a tried and tested performer when it comes to reliability, driving and features for its class. Even the range-topping trims now are priced far lower, so it is within reach of buyers who would have been stretching their pocket in the earlier stages. If you need a car urgently and desire the greatest value for money, the present Venue, with the cumulative discount of up to ₹1.73 lakh, is difficult to beat.

The next-gen Venue: What to expect

The new Venue, already seen in South Korea uncamouflaged, introduces a new design, twin-screen interior, and a variety of high-end tech features. As much as it promises improved looks, contemporary interiors, and maybe improved safety and infotainment components, these features will probably increase the price versus current discounted prices. Early rumors predict that even bottom trims of the new Venue may begin a shade higher than the existing one, although it will still hold its ground against competition such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Kia Sonet.

To buy now or wait?

Here's the practical point: if you are price-conscious and wish to save money now, the existing Venue is the way to go. The ₹1.73 lakh discount is considerable and won't be replicated by the new model when launched. If you can hold out for a fortnight or so, the next-gen Venue brings a newer package with better tech and design, at a higher cost, albeit.

Essentially, the choice comes down to priority of latest features over urgency or latest features over priority. Fiscally conscious customers can get an excellent bargain today, whereas customers in pursuit of the latest technology and design could do well to hold out until November 4.

