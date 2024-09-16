Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition launched at 10.15 lakh. Check what’s new

Hyundai Motor India has launched the Venue Adventure Edition starting at ₹10.15 lakh, ex-showroom, India. Prior to this, the last generation Creta and the Alcazar got the Adventure Edition. The Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition gets three variants - S(O), SX and SX(O).

Just like its bigger siblings, the Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition boasts of a rugged exterior with black skid plates, door cladding, and black painted alloy wheels. It further gets red brake callipers alongwith exclusive Adventure emblem and black-painted roof rails, ORVMs, and shark-fin antenna enhance its adventurous appeal.

The Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition is offered in 4 monotone colours - Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Grey and 3 dual tone colours - Ranger Khaki with black roof, Atlas White with black roof, Titan Grey with black roof.

On the inside, the Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition features black accents with light sage green coloured inserts and Adventure edition seats with matching highlights. For added exclusivity, the Adventure Edition also gets metal pedals and a dashcam with dual cameras.

The Venue Adventure Edition gets two engine options - 1.2L petrol engine paired with a five speed manual transmission, producing 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine mated to a seven speed DCT, producing 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, stated “With our strong SUV portfolio, we are democratising the Hyundai SUV life for one and all. With the Venue Adventure Edition, we hope to kindle the spirit of adventure and wanderlust, exceeding the aspirations of our customers and fueling their lifestyle goals."

Hyundai Venue: Recent updates

Hyundai Motor India has launched the new Venue E+ variant bringing the electric sunroof feature to the base variant subcompact SUV. The new Hyundai Venue E+ is priced at ₹8.23 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes it about ₹29,000 more expensive than the entry-level Venue E trim with the new feature.

The new Hyundai Venue E+ with the electric sunroof undercuts the Kia Sonet HTE (O) trim which was the most affordable subcompact SUV with the feature priced at ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Besides this, the Hyundai Venue E+ also gets a TFT digital instrument cluster, adjustable front and rear headrests, 60:40 rear seat split seats with a two-step reclining function and more. The model also gets six airbags, Day & Night IRVM, three-point seatbelts for all seats, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and more as standard.

