Hyundai to hike prices across model range by up to 3 per cent from April

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has announced that prices of its passenger vehicles will increase by up to three per cent with effect from April 2025. The South Korean automaker said the price rise is a result of rising input costs, increased commodity prices, and higher operational expenses, among other factors. The quantum of the price hike will depend on the model and variant.

Hyundai Cars To Get More Expensive

Hyundai is the latest in line of automakers to announce price hikes across their respective lineups. Previously, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Kia announced a price increment from next month onwards. Other automakers also cited rising input costs as the reason behind the price hike.

Also Read : Kia to hike prices by 3% from 1st April. Here's which cars will get more expensive

The final price hike will vary depending on the model and variant

Commenting on the development, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, HMIL, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we strive to absorb rising costs to the extent possible, ensuring minimal impact on our customers. However, with the sustained increase in operational expenses, it has now become imperative to pass on a part of this cost escalation through a minor price adjustment. The price increase will be effective in April 2025. We remain committed to making consistent internal efforts to minimise any future impact on our valued customers."

Hyundai has a wide range of offerings available in India. The brand's range starts with the Grand i10 hatchback, followed by the Exter, Venue, Creta, Alcazar, Tucson, Ioniq 5, and more. The price hike is also likely to make the new Hyundai Creta EV more expensive.

Vehicle price hikes are common around the new year. Most auto players use this opportunity to revise prices. While most automakers increase prices in January at the start of the new calendar year and then in April, some tend to do so more frequently, especially in the last few years.

Finding Great Deals In March

That said, potential car buyers should be looking at great deals in March with the financial year coming to a close. Most dealerships and automakers roll out offers to clear existing inventory before the end of the fiscal and this could set you up for a hefty discount on the vehicle of your choice. Make sure to check with your preferred dealership to know more about the latest discounts available.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: