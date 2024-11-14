Hyundai teases the Ioniq 9 interiors. Will debut on Nov 21st at the LA Auto Show

The Hyundai Ioniq 9, slated to launch at the LA Motor Show has been teased yet again by the car maker. This time, Hyundai has teased details of the interior of the Ioniq 9 SUV. Hyundai has uploaded a couple of sketches and a teaser video of the Ioniq 9 showcasing the production-ready model on different social media platforms.

The Hyundai Ioniq 9 SUV is set to debut at the LA Motor Show on November 21. Recent teasers showcase its interior design and features, including a spa

The manufacturer has scheduled the launch event live-stream for 21st November at 10:40 PM IST. In the teaser video, the SUV is seen with parts that have been shared with its cousin, the Kia EV9. Take a look at the video for yourself below:

In the teaser, a shot of the front fascia is also visible, uncovering the bar-style LED DRL and the parametric pixel headlights seen on all other Ioniq series cars. The all-electric SUV is built on Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) featuring a flat-floored and roomy cabin. The Korean manufacturer mentions that the interior will mimic a lounge inspired by nature. From the sketches released by the manufacturer, several curved and elliptical elements on the door card and door handle can be noticed.

Hyundai Ioniq 9: Expected specifications

Being based on the E-GMP Platform the Ioniq 9 will have an 800-volt charging capability. It is also very likely that the SUV will share the same 76.1 kWh and 99.8 kWh battery packs offered on the Kia EV9. The expected maximum power output of the car will be similar to the EV9 at 282 kW and the torque around 700 Nm.

The INITIUM hydrogen fuel-cell concept

The Ioniq 9 is based on the concept ‘SEVEN’ that Hyundai had showcased in 2021. This year, the manufacturer has plans to showcase yet another concept at the LA Auto Show. Hyundai mentioned that it will display the INITIUM hydrogen fuel-cell concept alongside the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and the entire Hyundai model line in-person at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

