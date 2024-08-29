HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Targets A 30% Sales Growth By 2030, Doubles Hybrid Car Lineup

Hyundai targets a 30% sales growth by 2030, doubles hybrid car lineup

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 29 Aug 2024, 06:42 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai targets 5.55 million annual global sales by 2030, doubling its hybrid lineup to counter slowing EV demand. It plans stock buybacks, increased
...
Hyundai Motors hybrid expansion
Hyundai Motors is planning to expand its hybrid lineup to 14 million model from seven as it expects a demand surge. | FILE PHOTO: Hyundai cars are assembled at its plant in Sriperumbudur, India. (REUTERS)
Hyundai Motors hybrid expansion
Hyundai Motors is planning to expand its hybrid lineup to 14 million model from seven as it expects a demand surge. | FILE PHOTO: Hyundai cars are assembled at its plant in Sriperumbudur, India.

Hyundai Motor said on Wednesday it was targeting annual global sales of 5.55 million vehicles by 2030, up 30 per cent from 2023, as it plans to double its hybrid lineup to counter a slowdown in global electric vehicle demand.

Hyundai, the world's No. 3 automaker by sales along with affiliate Kia Corp, also said it would buy back up to 4 trillion won ($2.99 billion) of stock between 2025 and 2027 and boost its dividends significantly as it laid out its medium- to long-term strategy at an investor day.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Ioniq 6 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai IONIQ 6
BatteryCapacity Icon77.4 kWh Range Icon631 Km
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai i20 N Line
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Alcazar
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 16.77 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Exter (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Exter
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.13 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Lexus Es (HT Auto photo)
Lexus ES
Engine Icon2487.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 56.55 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i4
BatteryCapacity Icon83.9 kWh Range Icon590 Km
₹ 72.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Toyota bets big on hybrid-only models as EV demand slows

Shares surged as much as five per cent after the announcement, having traded flat beforehand, with analysts saying its new shareholder return policy was higher than anticipated. They closed up 4.7 per cent.

The South Korean automaker said it planned to expand its hybrid lineup to 14 models from seven as it expected a surge in hybrid demand, especially in North America. It did not provide a timeline for the release of the new cars.

"Recently, the speed of conversion to electric vehicles has been slowing. As a result, demand for hybrids is increasing, and hybrids are becoming a basic option rather than an alternative to internal combustion engines," said Hyundai Motor President and CEO Jaehoon Chang.

Also Read : Carmakers to offer 20,000 discount buyers against scrappage certificate

The company also said it aimed to introduce extended-range electric vehicle (EREV) models in North America and China, and planned mass production of new EREVs in the regions by end-2026.

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV – First Drive Review

More hybrids

Hyundai and other automakers are reworking their strategies as global EV demand growth slows.

Ford Motor and General Motors have delayed or cancelled new EVs to avoid spending heavily on models that consumers are not buying as quickly as anticipated.

Hyundai's shift to focus more on hybrid vehicles, which combine an electric motor with a gasoline engine, is in line with moves by rivals Toyota and Ford.

Also Read : 2024 Hyundai Alcazar starts arriving at dealerships ahead of launch

The South Korean automaker said it planned to produce hybrid vehicles at its new Georgia, US factory along with EVs.

Hyundai said last month that the profitability of its hybrid models was similar to that of gasoline cars, highlighting the segment's growing contribution to its bottom line. Its sales of pure EVs dropped by nearly 25 per cent in the second quarter this year from the same period of 2023.

The automaker said on Wednesday it would seek to pay quarterly dividends of 2,500 won per share between 2025 to 2027, up 25 per cent from previous levels.

It also announced the commercialisation of an autonomous driving vehicle foundry business that will sell autonomous vehicles to various global software companies.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 29 Aug 2024, 06:42 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Hyundai phev electric car ev hybrid electric vehicle hybrid car Hyundai

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.