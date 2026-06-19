Hyundai sub-4m electric SUV spied in South Korea, India launch on the cards?

South Korean automaker Hyundai is doubling down on expanding its electric vehicle portfolio. The company is expected to launch a sub-4m electric SUV in the Indian market. The test mule was spotted in South Korea, while it is also being tested in India and was spotted earlier this year. This falls perfectly in line with Hyundai’s plans of introducing 26 new models by FY2030, with two SUVs expected to be launched in the current financial year.

New Hyundai sub-4m electric SUV: Exterior

The exterior details are not visible in the pictures, owing to heavy camouflage. However, the SUV boasts a similar tall, boxy silhouette along with a high roofline. Additionally, the front fascia consists of a split headlamp setup with LED DRLs on the top and headlamps sitting below the DRLs. Not only that, but the front features an EV-specific closed-off grille.

Hyundai sub-4m electric SUV boasts a tall, boxy silhouette

Notably, the relatively flat body panels, along with roof rails on top, body cladding on the sides and five-spoke alloy wheels, add to the boxy and sturdy look which is expected from an SUV. The outside rear-view mirrors are finished in black, which suggests that the electric SUV can be available in dual-tone colour options.

New Hyundai sub-4m electric SUV: Expected Features

Much like any Hyundai car, it is expected to be feature-rich. While the interior of the electric SUV has been covered with a black cloth, one of the features that stands out is a floating digital infotainment system, which is expected to be a 10.25-inch unit. In addition, the electric SUV is expected to boast connected car technology, wireless smartphone connectivity including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multi-function steering wheel, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control, among other features.

The electric sub-4m SUV is expected to boast vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) or vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities, similar to the Hyundai Creta Electric.

New Hyundai sub-4m electric SUV: Expected Safety Features

Some of the safety features which are recognisable from the spy shots of the electric SUV include front parking sensors and a blind-spot monitoring camera, which suggests that this SUV will be equipped with a 360-degree camera. The electric SUV is further expected to be equipped with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) and airbags.

Upcoming Hyundai sub-4m electric SUV is equipped with front parking sensors and blind spot monitoring camera

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New Hyundai sub-4m electric SUV: Expected Platform and Battery Packs

While there are no confirmations on the platform for Hyundai's new sub-4m electric SUV, it is expected to be based on a heavily reinforced version of the K1 platform, the same architecture shared with the international Inster EV model. The electric sub-4m SUV is expected to boast small battery packs, including a 42-kWh and a 49-kWh pack. The range is expected to be between the 300-400 km mark, but the company may decide differently for the India-spec model and introduce new battery packs for it.

Hyundai is expected to produce the electric sub-4m SUV in India to keep prices competitive. Furthermore, this SUV will boast fast-charging capabilities, allowing the user to charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent as quickly as 30 minutes. Upon its launch, it is expected to rival the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Punch EV, Kia Syros EV and Citroen eC3X, among others.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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