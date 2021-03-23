Hyundai showcases design sketches of Alcazar, its upcoming three-row SUV

Hyundai Alcazar is the next big-ticket launch from the Korean car maker that promises to storm the three-row SUV segment in India. Ahead of its global debut, Hyundai has revealed design sketches of Alcazar in a possible bid to add to the buzz that is surrounding the Creta-based vehicle.

The design sketches of Hyundai Alcazar reveal strong character lines on the side body, striking alloy wheel design, C-shaped LED tail lights and what appears to be a commanding ground clearance. The design sketches of the interior showcases the three-row lay out of the vehicle with captain seats in the middle row, complete with a central armrest for passengers here.

Hyundai Alcazar promises a comfortable and premium cabin.

Expect a large infotainment screen in the middle, flat-bottomed steering wheel, silver inserts on the dash and doors as well as a plethora of storage space all around. Support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, apart from multi-zone climate control, wireless charging, air purifier, panoramic sunroof are also almost certain.

As for the name Alcazar, it is derived from from Arabic al-qasr or Latin word Castrum, which stands for palace or fortress. The emphasis, according to Hyundai, is to give a feeling of royalty to the owner of the vehicle, as well as the passengers.

Not much is known about what would be under the hood of the Alcazar but the vehicle may get the same 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines that is found inside Creta. Transmission set up may be similar as well with a choice between six-speed manual and six-speed automatic.

At launch, Hyundai could price the Alcazar between ₹14 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex showroom) which could see it sitting in between the likes of Creta and Tucson SUVs.

The three-row SUV segment in India has gained a lot of traction in recent times with the Tata Safari being the latest to join the likes of Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus. Hyundai's India product portfolio currently starts with Santro and Grand i10 Nios, and covers Aura, Verna, Creta, Tucson, Elantra and Kona EV.