Hyundai set to increase car prices by one per cent from May 2026 onwards

South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced that it is set to hike the price of its entire product portfolio by one per cent, citing various cost escalations. The company further states that the quantum of increase will vary based on variants and models.

Hyundai will implement a one percent price hike across its Indian lineup in May 2026 due to rising costs. This follows record-breaking March sales performance and significant quarterly growth.

“The company has planned to increase the prices of its cars byup to one per cent across the portfolio, effective May 2026. The price revision is attributed to a combination of various cost escalations. The quantum of increase will vary based on the variants and models. The company’s endeavour is always to absorb rising costs to safeguard our customers from price fluctuations. However, the escalating input costs have necessitated passing on a part of this impact through a marginal price revision," said a spokesperson from Hyundai.

Hyundai India March 2026 Sales Report

The company recorded a total sales of 69,004 units in March 2026, recording a growth of 2.5 per cent year-on-year increase over the same month last year. The domestic sales of March 2026 amounted to 55,064 units, the company’s highest-ever domestic sales for the month. The exports for the month stood at 13,940 units, according to the company’s official statement.

Also Read: Hyundai Motor India posts highest-ever Q4 domestic sales in FY2025-26

Hyundai recorded cumulative sales of 2,08,275 units, up by 8.7 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago, for the January–March 2026 period. Domestic volumes during the fourth quarter reached 1,66,578 units, reflecting an 8.5 per cent YoY growth and the highest quarterly domestic sales figure for the company since it began operations in India. Export volumes for the same period stood at 41,697 units, showing a 9.4 per cent increase over the previous year.

The company's portfolio currently boasts the Grand i10 Nios, i20, i20 N-Line, Aura, Exter, Venue, Venue N-Line, Creta, Creta N-Line, Creta Electric, Verna, Alcazar, and IONIQ 5.

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