Hyundai reveals Crater Concept sketches ahead of 2025 LA Auto Show debut

Hyundai has released the first design sketches of the Crater Concept, an extreme off-road show vehicle that will make its global debut on November 20 at AutoMobility LA 2025. The concept has been developed at the Hyundai America Technical Center (HATCI) in Irvine, California. It is positioned in line with Hyundai’s rugged XRT line-up, which includes the Ioniq 5 XRT, Santa Cruz XRT and Palisade XRT PRO.

Bold, rugged styling

The images highlight an aggressive front design featuring a two-tone bumper and a prominent scuff plate. The bonnet gets strong creases and a dual-tone finish, while a closed-off grille carries Hyundai’s pixel-inspired lighting signature. A distinctive LED element on the nose displays the letter ‘H’ in Morse code. A black horizontal strip divides the grille and bumper, adding contrast to the face.

From the side, the Crater Concept appears upright and purpose-built, with noticeably higher ground clearance, chunky off-road tyres and heavy side cladding. Sharp window lines frame the cabin, and the roof houses both additional lighting and a rack for carrying equipment.

At the rear, the sketches reveal a raked windscreen and pixel-style LED tail-lamp elements. On the front end, the centre of the tailgate features an LED Morse-code ‘H’. The rear bumper also follows a dual-tone theme and incorporates a thick scuff plate, while a black strip visually separates the tailgate from the bumper.

Public showcase confirmed for LA

Hyundai says the Crater Concept will remain on display throughout the AutoMobility LA 2025 media days and the Los Angeles Auto Show’s public days from November 21 to 30. The global debut will be livestreamed worldwide, with the broadcast beginning at 9:45 a.m. PT on November 20.

Hyundai describes the Crater as a compact off-road SUV show vehicle that embodies “capability and toughness." Inspired by extreme environments, this design study amplifies the adventurous spirit seen in Hyundai’s XRT production vehicles.

What it means for India

Earlier this year, Hyundai outlined plans to bring 26 new products to India by 2030. While the company has not confirmed whether a production-ready Crater SUV will be part of that list, the concept offers an early indication of what a future Hyundai off-road SUV for India might resemble.

