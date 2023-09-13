Hyundai replaces iMT gearbox in Venue SUV with 6-speed manual gearbox

After three years in service, the clutch-less transmission units used inside Hyundai Venue SUVs have been discontinued. The carmaker recently updated the variants of the sub-compact SUV. The new version of the SUV does not include the gearbox introduced in India through Venue in July, 2020. Hyundai is now offering Venue SUV with five-speed manual, six-speed manual and seven-speed DCT gearbox options only. The six-speed manual gearbox has replaced the iMT transmission units.

Hyundai used to offer the clutch-less iMT gearbox in three variants of Venue SUV. These were the S(O), SX(O) and SX(O) dual-tone. The gearbox option did not find too many takers as customers either went for manual or automatic transmission options. The two-pedal clutch-less technology offered drivers the flexibility of shifting gears on the go without having to use a clutch. It promised the best of both worlds with enhanced control, yet retaining the joy of driving.

Hyundai is now offering the six-speed manual gearbox in both petrol and diesel variants. Among petrol variants, the six-speed manual transmission is offered with the 1.0-litre turbo unit in variants like S(O), SX(O), SX(O) dual-tone, SX(O) Knight Edition and SX(O) Knight dual-tone Edition. In diesel variants, Hyundai offers the six-speed unit with variants like S+, SX, SX Dual tone, SX(O) and SX(O) dual tone. All these variants are offered with 1.5-litre diesel engines.

The price of the Hyundai Venue petrol variants with the six-speed manual gearbox starts from ₹10.32 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹12.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the diesel variants with the same gearbox ranges between ₹10.46 lakh and ₹13.33 lakh (ex-showroom).

How the iMT clutch-less transmission works:

Hyundai’s iMT technology features a Transmission Gear Shift (TGS) Lever with Intention Sensor, Hydraulic Actuator and Transmission Control Unit (TCU). The system has been designed to offer a seamless drive experience by incorporating a cohesive logic between the various components on manual transmissions.

Transmission Control Unit receives signal from TGS Lever Intention Sensor, indicating drivers desire to change gears. TCU sends signal to engage Hydraulic Actuator forming Hydraulic Pressure. Hydraulic Pressure is then sent to Concentric Slave Cylinder (CSC) through Clutch Tube. Concentric Slave Cylinder uses this pressure to control the clutch and pressure plate, thereby engaging and disengaging the clutch. Driver is able to seamlessly shift gears without the need to mechanically operate clutch pedal.

