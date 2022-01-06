Hyundai Metamobility grabs attention at CES 2022: Details here

South Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Co has shared its vision for pioneering use of robotics in both real-world and metaverse at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The auto company has envisioned a concept called Metamobility that is interactive and partly virtual.

The Hyundai Metamobility uses a variety of robotic devices that interact with humans in order to provide a broad range of mobility services. These include automated individual transportation to remote control operated robots in smart factories.

The auto manufacturer has said that it aims to leverage the company's growing expertise in robotics and artificial intelligence in an attempt to build a future mobility network that links human beings in the real world with objects and tasks in the virtual world.

The entire concept tabled by Hyundai is related to the so-called metaverse, a term coined by author Neal Stephenson 30 years ago. However, it gained attention recently when social media giant Facebook changed its name to Meta Platforms Inc. This refers to shared virtual world environments that people can access via the internet, and which can make use of virtual reality or augmented reality.

So how Hyundai Metamobility can link virtual reality with the real world? As Hyundai claims, using this system a vehicle can be transformed into a workspace or entertainment room that includes a 3D video gaming platform. It can be used in a smart factory where humans outside the plant remotely control robots that interact with machines and products inside the plant.

Hyundai Metamobility can be used for automated personal transportation devices for people with disabilities or individuals who want to maintain social distances while travelling.

In order to implement the concept successfully, Hyundai claims that it is building a Mobility of Things (MoT) ecosystem that will link modular robotic platforms to perform different mobility services. One module called Plug & Drive or PnD is a single-wheel robotics platform that combines intelligent steering, braking and suspension with in-wheel electric drive, cameras and lidar sensors for automated operation. To perform larger logistics tasks and other mobility services, Hyundai can bundle four PnD modules.