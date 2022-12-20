HT Auto
Hyundai Kona gets bigger, bolder and more stylish. And it is not only electric

Hyundai Motor has officially unveiled the new generation Kona SUV for the global markets. The Kona, which was earlier offered in electric-only avatar, will now be available in a wide range of powertrains which also include internal combustion engines too. The SUV in its new generation appears bigger in size compared to the previous generation model. The design too has been upgraded to look more futuristic. The interior too has been redone to offer more luxury and, in terms of the carmaker, ‘maximised living space for customers’.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Dec 2022, 08:49 AM
Hyundai Motor has taken the wraps off the new generation Kona SUV. It gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrains widening choice for customers.
In terms of size, the new generation Hyundai Kona stands 4,355 mm in length, about 150 mm longer than the outgoing model. The width has also been increased by 25 mm and the wheelbase has grown by 60 mm. The look of the new Kona is quite different from its predecessor. Sticking to Hyundai's Ioniq design cues, the Kona comes with a seamless stretched out single LED DRL at the front. It has also borrowed the Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp from the carmaker's Seven Concept, which offers pixel light signature at the centre of the light bar. The SUV is now offered with bolder wheel arches which house 19-inch alloy wheels which come with pixel-inspired design and black moldings.

Hyundai is offering the new Kona in four different powertrains. Besides the all-electric variant, the Kona will be available in a hybrid electric, internal combustion engine and a sporty N Line variant as well. The ICE and hybrid electric variants will come with black plastic bumpers and wheel arches. The N Line version have a slightly different rear spoiler, a more aggressive bumper and rear section and dual rear exhaust and silver side skirt. It also gets black mirrors and black roof.

Also Read : Hyundai to debut Ioniq 5 crossover for India today

The interior of the new generation Kona is more luxurious and spacious thanks to increased wheelbase. Hyundai has removed several physical controls and opted for a more minimalist look inside. The dashboard is now dominated by a dual 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen which also doubles up as the instrument console. The gear selector has been moved from the centre console to behind the steering wheel. It also offers ample storage space at the centre than before.

Hyundai has not yet shared details about the powertrains and the performance figures. The carmaker is expected to reveal more details about the new generation Kona in coming months.

First Published Date: 20 Dec 2022, 08:49 AM IST
TAGS: Kona Hyundai Motor
