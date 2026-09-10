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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Introduces Lounge Edition For Creta, Alcazar And Creta Electric

Hyundai introduces Lounge Edition for Creta, Alcazar and Creta Electric

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 10 Sept 2026, 12:07 pm
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  • Hyundai has introduced the new Lounge Edition for the Creta, Alcazar and Creta Electric, featuring premium interior styling, a new 11.6-inch rear-seat entertainment system, exclusive exterior updates and enhanced comfort-focused features.

The Lounge Editions of the SUVs do not come with any mechanical upgrades.
Hyundai Creta
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Hyundai Motor India has introduced new Lounge Editions for the Creta, Alcazar and Creta Electric, adding a range of styling, comfort and technology upgrades aimed at giving their cabins a more premium, lounge-like experience. The biggest addition across the three SUVs is a new 29.46 cm (11.6-inch) rear-seat entertainment system, while each model gets its own set of exterior and interior enhancements.

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The Lounge Edition is positioned around the idea of turning the SUV cabin into a premium personal space, with Hyundai focusing on rear-seat comfort, digital entertainment and exclusive styling.

New rear-seat entertainment system

The centrepiece of the Lounge Edition package is Hyundai's 29.46 cm (11.6-inch) Rear Seat Entertainment System. According to the company, the system offers OTT content, video streaming, interactive gaming, access to a certified app store and phone mirroring. It is also paired with the existing BOSE Premium Sound 8-speaker system, which includes a front central speaker and subwoofer.

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The cabins of all three SUVs also receive Lounge-exclusive interior themes with silver-coloured inserts, Moonwhite ambient lighting, a new lounge seat design pattern and a rear-seat headrest cushion carrying Lounge branding.

Hyundai Creta Lounge Edition

The Creta Lounge Edition is based on the King trims and is available with the 1.5-litre MPi petrol iVT and 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel AT powertrains.

Hyundai has given the Creta a new Golden Bronze exterior colour, along with black-painted front and rear skid plates, side sill garnish, rear spoiler, roof rails, C-pillar garnish and ORVMs. It also gets R18 matte-black alloy wheels.

Inside, the Creta Lounge Edition gets the 11.6-inch rear entertainment screen, Lounge-exclusive interiors, Moonwhite ambient lighting and the new lounge seat design with a branded rear headrest cushion.

Hyundai Alcazar Lounge Edition gets a five-seat layout

The Alcazar Lounge Edition takes a slightly different approach, with Hyundai offering an exclusive five-seater lounge-like configuration. It is based on the Signature variant and is available exclusively with the 1.5-litre U2 CRDi diesel automatic powertrain.

The Alcazar Lounge Edition gets the same Golden Bronze paint option, black exterior detailing and R18 black alloy wheels. Its cabin features the five-seat configuration, a voice-enabled smart panoramic sunroof, the 11.6-inch rear entertainment system, Lounge-specific interiors, Moonwhite ambient lighting and the new lounge seat design.

Creta Electric Lounge Edition

The Creta Electric Lounge Edition combines the additional comfort and entertainment features with Hyundai's electric SUV. It is based on the Excellence Long Range variant with the Home Charger option.

The electric SUV gets the new Golden Bronze exterior colour, black-painted skid plates, side sill garnish, rear spoiler, roof rails, C-pillar garnish and ORVMs. It also features R17 black aero alloy wheels.

The interior equipment list includes a dashcam, rear wireless charger, the 11.6-inch rear entertainment system, Lounge-exclusive interiors, Moonwhite ambient lighting and the new Lounge seat design with a branded rear headrest cushion.

Hyundai Lounge Edition prices

ModelVariantEx-showroom price
Creta Lounge Edition1.5 MPi IVT King Lounge 19,21,700
Creta Lounge Edition1.5 MPi IVT King Lounge DT 19,36,700
Creta Lounge Edition1.5 CRDi AT King Lounge 20,30,700
Creta Lounge Edition1.5 CRDi AT King Lounge DT 20,45,700
Alcazar Lounge Edition1.5 AT Signature 5S Lounge 21,80,700
Alcazar Lounge Edition1.5 AT Signature 5S Lounge DT 21,95,700
Creta Electric Lounge EditionExcellence LR Lounge 24,34,100
Creta Electric Lounge EditionExcellence LR Lounge DT 24,49,100
Creta Electric Lounge EditionExcellence LR (HC) Lounge 25,07,100
Creta Electric Lounge EditionExcellence LR (HC) Lounge DT 25,22,100

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Sept 2026, 12:07 pm IST
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