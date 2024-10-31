HT Auto
Hyundai Initium Hydrogen Car Unveiled To The World. Here Are The Epic Highlights

Hyundai Initium hydrogen car unveiled to the world. Here are the epic highlights

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Oct 2024, 09:55 AM
  • Hyundai Initium has been showcased in concept form but will be officially launched in South Korea in the first half of 2025.
Hyundai Initium
Hyundai Initium has been revealed to the world in concept form and will be the next hydrogen car from the Korean brand. At present, Hyundai sells Nexo hydrogen car but in select markets only.
Hyundai Initium is a major departure - in more ways than one - from what the Koreans have offered in any of their models so far. The design itself is based on what the company calls Art of Steel language. This is best seen from the lighting patterns on the concept, stronger character lines on the sides and a rather rugged appearance courtesy of the roof rails.
While the company has not revealed the cabin of the concept version, it is claimed that the wide profile of Hyundai Initium will help it offer a very spacious cabin. The SUV will offer a high angle of recline on the rear seats and wide-opening side doors for comfort and ease of access.
The Hyundai Initium in concept form stands on 21-inch alloys and makes use of low-resistance tyres. It will also offer around 201 bhp in its production form.
The Initium from Hyundai will be launched in South Korea in the first half of 2025 and will be positioned as a rugged urban mobility vehicle with the ability to be a mile muncher as well. And in Hyundai's grander plans of dominating the hydrogen-powered-mobility segemnt, it will have a large role to play.
Hyundai Initium is being projected primarily as a urban-commute vehicle but with a range of 650 kilometres, the company claims it can also be a mile muncher.
Hyundai Initium hydrogen car has been officially unveiled in what is widely being seen as a determined bid by the South Korean brand to expand its powertrain options in key markets around the world. While Hyundai has been looking at gaining a larger share in the electric vehicle (EV) game, it has also been a strong backer of hydrogen-powered technology. In this regard, the Hyundai Initium is being projected as a potential gamechanger.

Expected to make its launch debut at some point in time in 2025, the Hyundai Initium reportedly has a drive range of around 650 kilometres. This is slightly better than the 600 kilometres that the Hyundai Nexo hydrogen car - already sold in several markets - offers. As per a company statement, what is also unique is that the Hyundai Initium can be connected to the electricity grid of a house for it to be used as a backup electricity supply source.

Hyundai Initium: How does it look?

The version of the Hyundai Initium that has been revealed at present is not the final production view. But even in its current form and style, the vehicle appears to have a unique design language which Hyundai terms as ‘Art of Steel.’ The design integrates the HTWO symbol, representing Hyundai Motor’s vision for a future driven by hydrogen. The ‘+’ inspired graphic as part of Initium's lighting signature blends with the bumper, creating a distinctive FCEV (fuel-cell-electric vehicle)-specific design cue marked by unique lighting and solid volumes.

Hyundai Initium
Hyundai Initium concept reveals several unique elements, from the lighting patterns to the character line additions, and more.
Hyundai Initium
Hyundai Initium concept reveals several unique elements, from the lighting patterns to the character line additions, and more.

The concept Hyundai Initium version stands on 21-inch alloy wheels and boasts of some very prominent character lines all around. There is a rugged aura in the design of the vehicle, highlighted by the roof rails on top.

Hyundai Initium: Key drive highlights

Hyundai states that the development of Initium essentially focused on three key elements - drive range and power performance, spacious cabin and cargo area, and standout safety and convenience features.

It is claimed that a larger fuel tank on the Initium - when compared to Nexo - allows it to have an enhanced range. An electric motor output of 201 bhp comes with additional claims of instant acceleration while low-resistance tyres offer a high degree of control.

As for the space, the Initium has two rows of seating with the second-row seats offering a large recline angle. A wide body and large rear-door opening angle allows for easier access to the rear seat section.

All of these highlights will be bundled with a plethora of features but since the Hyundai Initium is in concept form, the precise details of these have not been shared yet.

What is confirmed, however, is that the Hyundai Initium will be showcased next at the Los Angeles Auto Show and Auto Guangzhou in November, and the hydrogen car will be positioned to help Hyundai as a hydrogen mobility leader.

First Published Date: 31 Oct 2024, 09:33 AM IST
