Hyundai i20 prices hiked by up to ₹5,000

Hyundai , the South Korean carmaker, has tweaked the prices of its premium hatchback i20 with a uniform price hike of ₹5,000 across most variants. The latest revision does not affect the entry-level Era petrol MT and Magna Executive petrol MT variants, which continue to be available at their existing prices.

Hyundai has increased i20 prices by ₹ 5,000 across most variants. The hatchback retains its 1.2-litre petrol engine, while the Ioniq P and Neira MPV are upcoming launches

Following the price hike, the Hyundai i20 has a price range of ₹6 lakh to ₹10.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20: Engine Specs

The Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 82 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an intelligent variable transmission (IVT). Interestingly, the Hyundai i20 is now the only premium hatchback which boasts a four-cylinder petrol engine in the segment.

Hyundai's upcoming models for India

Moreover, the company is preparing to expand its product portfolio in the Indian market, with Hyundai set to showcase several upcoming models at the 2027 Bharat Mobility Expo.

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Hyundai is expected to expand its product portfolio with the expected launch of the Ioniq P, a sub-4m electric SUV, which is expected to come to the Indian market by the end of next year and is one of the most anticipated launches from the company. Additionally, Hyundai will position it below the Creta Electric.

In addition, the company is expected to introduce the Neira MPV, which is essentially a badge-engineered version of the Kia Carens Clavis. The MPV could make its India debut at the expo early next year.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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