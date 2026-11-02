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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai I20 Prices Hiked By Up To 5,000

Hyundai i20 prices hiked by up to 5,000

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2026, 16:19 pm
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Hyundai has increased i20 prices by 5,000 across most variants. The hatchback retains its 1.2-litre petrol engine, while the Ioniq P and Neira MPV are upcoming launches

Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20 prices hiked by up to ₹5,000
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20 prices hiked by up to ₹5,000
Hyundai i20
EMI starting at just
₹7,900/ month
Check Eligibility

Hyundai, the South Korean carmaker, has tweaked the prices of its premium hatchback i20 with a uniform price hike of 5,000 across most variants. The latest revision does not affect the entry-level Era petrol MT and Magna Executive petrol MT variants, which continue to be available at their existing prices.

Following the price hike, the Hyundai i20 has a price range of 6 lakh to 10.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20: Engine Specs

The Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.2L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing approximately 82 bhp and 114.7 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual transmission or an intelligent variable transmission (IVT). Interestingly, the Hyundai i20 is now the only premium hatchback which boasts a four-cylinder petrol engine in the segment.

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Hyundai's upcoming models for India

Moreover, the company is preparing to expand its product portfolio in the Indian market, with Hyundai set to showcase several upcoming models at the 2027 Bharat Mobility Expo.

Also Read : Tata Motors and Mahindra clock over 23,000 electric cars in October, buoyed by festive demand

Hyundai is expected to expand its product portfolio with the expected launch of the Ioniq P, a sub-4m electric SUV, which is expected to come to the Indian market by the end of next year and is one of the most anticipated launches from the company. Additionally, Hyundai will position it below the Creta Electric.

In addition, the company is expected to introduce the Neira MPV, which is essentially a badge-engineered version of the Kia Carens Clavis. The MPV could make its India debut at the expo early next year.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2026, 16:19 pm IST

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