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Hyundai i20 N Line vs Skoda Kylaq: Which car under 10 lakh should you buy for outright performance?

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 21 Jul 2026, 17:14 pm
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The Hyundai i20 N Line and Skoda Kylaq deliver affordable performance with turbo-petrol engines, extensive features and competitive pricing, offering buyers distinct hatchback and SUV driving experiences below 13 lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line vs Skoda Kylaq: Which car under ₹10 lakh should you buy for outright performance?
Skoda Kylaq
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₹10,000/ month
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Performance enthusiasts, for long, have been searching for cars above the 20 lakh mark, which include the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Mini Cooper S, and Skoda Octavia RS, among others. However, there are a few cars that offer performance at a fraction of the price. The Hyundai i20 N Line and the Skoda Kylaq are some of the examples. While the i20 N Line is focused on performance, the Kylaq is a well-rounded car. Which one of the two comes out on top? Let’s find out:

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Hyundai i20 N Line vs Skoda Kylaq: Engine

The hot hatch from South Korean automaker Hyundai, the i20 N Line, is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder Turbo GDi engine producing 108 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder TSI engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

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Hyundai i20 N Line vs Skoda Kylaq: Dimensions

The Hyundai i20 N Line measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width, and 1,505 mm in height. Moreover, the hot hatch boasts a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. Not only that, but the Hyundai i20 N Line is fitted with 16-inch alloy wheels.

The Skoda Kylaq measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,783 mm in width and 1,619 mm in height. In addition, the sub-compact SUV boasts a wheelbase of 2,566 mm. The Skoda Kylaq further boasts 16-inch to 17-inch alloy wheels.

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Hyundai i20 N Line vs Skoda Kylaq: Features

The Hyundai i20 N Line boasts a slew of features including a seven-speaker audio system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a voice-enabled smart electric sunroof, wireless charger, push-button start/stop, cooled glovebox, footwell lighting, digital instrument cluster with TFT display, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and a three-spoke steering wheel, among others.

The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, offers a host of features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, LED taillamps, a single-pane sunroof, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, 6-way power adjustable front seats, wireless smartphone connectivity, touch-based automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, cruise control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and advanced connected-car features, among other features.

Hyundai i20 N Line vs Skoda Kylaq: Price

The Hyundai i20 N Line is priced at 9.27 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going all the way up to 11.73 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Skoda Kylaq is priced at 7.59 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going all the way up to 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2026, 17:14 pm IST
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