Hyundai i20 N Line vs Skoda Kylaq: Which car under ₹10 lakh should you buy for outright performance?

Performance enthusiasts, for long, have been searching for cars above the ₹20 lakh mark, which include the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Mini Cooper S, and Skoda Octavia RS, among others. However, there are a few cars that offer performance at a fraction of the price. The Hyundai i20 N Line and the Skoda Kylaq are some of the examples. While the i20 N Line is focused on performance, the Kylaq is a well-rounded car. Which one of the two comes out on top? Let’s find out:

The Hyundai i20 N Line and Skoda Kylaq deliver affordable performance with turbo-petrol engines, extensive features and competitive pricing, offering buyers distinct hatchback and SUV driving experiences below ₹ 13 lakh

Hyundai i20 N Line vs Skoda Kylaq: Engine

The hot hatch from South Korean automaker Hyundai, the i20 N Line, is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder Turbo GDi engine producing 108 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.0L three-cylinder TSI engine producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Hyundai i20 N Line vs Skoda Kylaq: Dimensions

The Hyundai i20 N Line measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width, and 1,505 mm in height. Moreover, the hot hatch boasts a wheelbase of 2,580 mm. Not only that, but the Hyundai i20 N Line is fitted with 16-inch alloy wheels.



The Skoda Kylaq measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,783 mm in width and 1,619 mm in height. In addition, the sub-compact SUV boasts a wheelbase of 2,566 mm. The Skoda Kylaq further boasts 16-inch to 17-inch alloy wheels.

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Hyundai i20 N Line vs Skoda Kylaq: Features

The Hyundai i20 N Line boasts a slew of features including a seven-speaker audio system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a voice-enabled smart electric sunroof, wireless charger, push-button start/stop, cooled glovebox, footwell lighting, digital instrument cluster with TFT display, automatic climate control, rear AC vents and a three-spoke steering wheel, among others.

The Skoda Kylaq, on the other hand, offers a host of features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, LED taillamps, a single-pane sunroof, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, 6-way power adjustable front seats, wireless smartphone connectivity, touch-based automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, cruise control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and advanced connected-car features, among other features.

Hyundai i20 N Line vs Skoda Kylaq: Price

The Hyundai i20 N Line is priced at ₹9.27 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going all the way up to ₹11.73 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the Skoda Kylaq is priced at ₹7.59 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going all the way up to ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

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