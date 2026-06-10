Hyundai i20 N Line gets price hike across variants of up to ₹6,700

The performance-oriented premium hatchback from Hyundai’s stable, the i20 N Line, has received a price hike across its variant lineup of up to ₹6,700. This comes on the back of the company announcing a price revision for its product portfolio from June 1 onwards. Post the price hike, the Hyundai i20 N Line boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹9.27 lakh, with the range going all the way up to ₹11.73 lakh.

Hyundai has increased i20 N Line prices by up to ₹ 6,700 across variants, with prices now ranging from ₹ 9.27 lakh to ₹ 11.73 lakh. The Creta N Line also received minor price hikes.

Hyundai i20 N Line Price Hikes

The top variants of the Hyundai i20 N Line, the N8 dual-tone with manual transmission and N8 dual clutch automatic transmission (DCT) dual-tone, receive a price hike of up to ₹6,700. The N8 MT dual-tone variant was priced at ₹10,66,500 before the price hike, with the variant now boasting a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10,73,200. Not only that, but the N8 DCT variant was earlier priced at ₹11,67,000, and after the price hike, it is priced at ₹11,73,700.

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Notably, the other three variants of the Hyundai i20 N Line have received a price hike of ₹5,700. The base N6 variant with manual transmission used to have a price tag of ₹9,21,500 (ex-showroom), which has increased to ₹9,27,200 (ex-showroom). The N8 variant with manual transmission sported a price tag of ₹10,52,500 but now boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10,58,200. Lastly, the N8 variant with DCT boasted a starting ex-showroom price of ₹11,53,00 before the price hike but now gets a price tag of ₹11,58,700.

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Hyundai Creta N Line Price Hikes

The Hyundai Creta N Line has seen price increases across three of its variants. The N10 variant with manual transmission witnessed a price hike of ₹800, taking its starting ex-showroom price to ₹19,03,300 (ex-showroom) from ₹19,02,500 (ex-showroom). In addition, the N10 dual-tone with manual transmission received the steepest price hike of ₹1,300, taking its effective starting ex-showroom price to ₹19,18,300 from ₹19,17,000.

Lastly, the top variant of the Creta N Line, the N10 dual-tone with dual-clutch transmission (DCT), received a price hike of ₹490, taking its effective price to ₹20,09,990 (ex-showroom) from ₹20,09,500 (ex-showroom).

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