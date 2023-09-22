Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched with turbo petrol engine, priced from 9.99 lakh

Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the updated i20 N Line facelift in the country bringing substantial updates to the sporty hatchback. The new Hyundai i20 N Line facelift is priced from ₹9.99 lakh for the manual, going up to ₹12.32 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec DCT automatic N8 trim. The i20 N Line now exclusively gets the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which was recently discontinued on the standard i20 earlier this year.

Power on the new Hyundai i20 N Line comes from the familiar 1.0-litre Kappa Turbo GDi petrol engine tuned for 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a new 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) that’s now available in both N6 and N8 trims.

The cabin gets an all-black interior with red inserts, leather upholstery and red ambient lighting

Visual changes include the revised grille and headlamps on the i20 N Line inspired by the recently updated standard i20 hatchback. The new LED headlamps also sport a new signature LED DRL design. The bumpers have been revised as well, while the rear gets minimal changes. The cabin gets black interiors with contrast red inserts for a sporty look. It also packs a 7-speaker Bose sound system, an infotainment system, new leather upholstery with the N logo, red ambient lights, a perforated leather-wrapped gear shifter and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with the N logo.

Announcing the launch, Tarun Garg, COO - Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The i20 brand across generations has consistently set the bar in the premium hatchback segment in the country. Sporty and breathtakingly stunning, the new Hyundai i20 N Line commands attention everywhere it goes with its WRC-inspired design. Prioritizing safety as a cornerstone, the new Hyundai i20 N Line now gets a host of safety features as standard such as 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), 3-Point Seatbelts, and seatbelt reminder for all occupants. The new Hyundai i20 N Line, with its exciting athletic design and playful details, will surely set you apart in a crowd of lookalikes and will resonate profoundly with the ambitions of the young Indian buyers who wish to leave an indelible mark."

The touchscreen infotainment system continues to come with voice commands, multi-language support UI, and OTA-update compatibility

On the safety front, the 2023 Hyundai i20 N Line packs 35 standard features including six airbags, ESC, Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline. You also get disc brakes for all four wheels and automatic headlamps as part of the standard kit, along with three-point seatbelt and seatbelt reminders for all seats. Furthermore, the sporty hatchback comes with 40 additional safety features including a burglar alarm, Emergency Stop Signal, rear parking camera and headlamp escort function.

The new Hyundai i20 N Line is now available in a host of colour options including the new Abyss Black, alongside the existing Atlas White, Titan Gray, Thunder Blue, Starry Night, Atlas White with Abyss Black Roof, and Thunder Blue with Abyss Black Roof. The car also has over 60 connected features, multi-language UI support, 127 embedded voice recognition commands,

52 Hinglish voice commands and OTA update compatibility. The i20 N Line facelift can be had with a standard 3 years/100,000 km warranty with the optional extended warranty on offer.

