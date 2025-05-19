Hyundai i20 lineup gets updated with new variant and updates features. Check details

The Hyundai i20 lineup has been updated with the addition of a new variant in the lineup - Magna Executive. The new variant has been priced at ₹7.51 lakh, ex-showroom. In addition to this, the iVT transmission and Smart Electric Sunroof is now being offered in the Magna variant. Meanwhile, the Sportz (O) variant of the premium hatchback now comes equipped with several premium features including Smart Key with push button start, Smart Electric Sunroof, Bose Premium 7 speaker system among others.

The Magna Executive MT is priced at ₹7,50,900, while the Magna MT costs ₹7,78,800. The Magna iVT is available at ₹8,88,800. Moving up the range, the Sportz (O) MT is priced at ₹9,05,000, and its Dual Tone version comes in at ₹9,20,000. The top-end Sportz (O) iVT variant is priced at ₹9,99,990. All the prices are ex-showroom. Tarun Garg, WholeTime Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, stated that Hyundai i20 has always set new benchmarks in the premium hatchback segment with its design, innovation, and feature-rich offering.

“With the launch of the Magna Executive variant and the expansion of features in the Sportz (O) trim, we aim to make the i20 experience even more accessible and desirable for customers," he added. In addition to the new variants and updated features list for existing variants, Hyundai is offering a 25.55 cm touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with a rear camera, as a genuine accessory at ₹14,999 with a 3- year warranty.

Hyundai i20: Specs

The Hyundai i20 gets powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa engine with two transmission options. This unit makes a maximum of 86.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm along with 114.7 Nm at 4,200 rpm.

The engine gets paired with either a five-speed manual or an iVT. The Hyundai i20 is priced between ₹7.04 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹11.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Earlier in the month, the company announced benefits of up to ₹50,000 on the premium hatchback.

