Hyundai i20 becomes India's most affordable CVT hatchback with latest updates

The Hyundai i20 lineup has been rejigged recently with the addition of a new variant in the lineup - Magna Executive. The new variant comes priced at ₹7.51 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition to that, Hyundai is also offering the iVT transmission and electric sunroof in the Magna variant of the premium hatchback. Meanwhile, the Sportz (O) variant of the i20 now comes equipped with several premium features, including smart key with push button start, smart electric sunroof, Bose premium seven-speaker audio system, among others. Among all these updates, the Hyundai i20 has become the most affordable CVT hatchback in India with the latest updates.

The Hyundai i20 is available in two transmission choices - a five-speed manual gearbox and an iVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission). The iVT is basically a type of continuously variable transmission (CVT) that allows the convenience of clutchless dual pedal technology.

The iVT range of Hyundai i20 starts from the Magna trim and is priced at ₹8.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The closest competitor of the Hyundai i20 is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which is also the leader in the Indian premium hatchback segment in terms of sales. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available with AGS (Auto Gear Shift), which is an AMT (Automated Manual Transmission). The AGS range of Baleno starts from ₹9.92 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, Tata Motors has launched its updated iteration of Altroz last week, which is another player in this segment. The Tata Altroz, too, received an AMT in this latest update. The AMT range of the Tata Altroz starts at ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹9.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

This means the Tata Altroz is the most affordable AMT car in the Indian premium hatchback market, while the Hyundai i20 comes as the most affordable CVT hatchback in the country.

