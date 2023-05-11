HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai I20 Facelift Breaks Cover With Sportier Look And Adas. India Launch Soon

Hyundai i20 facelift breaks cover with sportier look and ADAS. India launch soon

Hyundai Motor has taken the covers off the i20 facelift premium hatchback. The Korean auto giant has released the first set of official images of the new i20 with updated design and new features on offer. The i20 facelift has been unveiled for the European markets. However, one can expect the new i20 to be launched in India later this year. Hyundai has said that the production of the renewed i20 will begin in the third quarter of 2023. When launched, the new i20 will renew rivalry with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz among others.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2023, 08:29 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hyundai Motor has unveiled the facelift version of the i20 premium hatchback in Europe.
Hyundai Motor has unveiled the facelift version of the i20 premium hatchback in Europe.

The Hyundai i20 facelift is offered with redesigned bumpers, as well as a new and more attractive grille that creates a sportier look. At the back, there are correspondingly subtle interventions, while from the side the newly designed 16- or 17-inch rims stand out.

Hyundai is offering eight exterior colour options for the new i20, of which three are completely new and two dual-tone options. The new colours include Lucid Lime Metallic, Lumen Gray Pearl and Meta Blue Pearl. Besides these three, Hyundai continues to offer colours like Atlas White, Phantom Black Pearl, Aurora Gray Pearl, Dragon Red Pearl and Mangrove Green Pearl. Some of these will come combined with contrasting black roof.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
₹7.46 - 10.96 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.52 kmpl
₹7.53 - 12.72 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
₹7.96 - 13.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Comet Ev
₹7.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

As for the interior, the new i20 hatchback will come with an upgraded instrument panel with a 4.2-inch screen in the base variants. One will have the choice to upgrade to a larger, fully digital 10.25-inch driver display. The updated 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system appears to have been borrowed from other Hyundai cars like Alcazar.

Under the hood, Hyundai will offer the i20 with new upgraded 1.0-litre three cylinder T-GDi petrol engine which will be tuned separately offering output of 100 hp and 120 hp. The engine will come mated to either a 6-speed iMT manual gearbox or a 7-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission.

The new Hyundai i20 also comes with ADAS features such as the anti-collision system that can recognize pedestrians and cyclists. It also offers features like lane keep assist. Hyundai will also offer optional ADAS features like blind spot detection and collision avoidance, rear-cross traffic alert and Smart Cruise Control which helps to predict curves and straight roads on the roads marked with lanes and automatically adjust cruising speed depending on vehicles at the front.

First Published Date: 11 May 2023, 08:29 AM IST
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
77% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
25% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 301 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city