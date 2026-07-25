Hyundai i20 crosses 15 lakh sales milestone in India after nearly 18 years

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has announced that the i20 has surpassed cumulative sales of 15 lakh units in India. The premium hatchback reached the milestone nearly 18 years after its debut, highlighting its continued popularity in a segment that has witnessed increasing competition from compact SUVs.

Since its launch in 2008, the Hyundai i20 has undergone three generational updates, with each iteration introducing new design elements, technology and safety features. The model has played a key role in establishing Hyundai's presence in the premium hatchback segment and continues to be one of the company's core offerings.

Commenting on the milestone, Sunil Moolchandani, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The Hyundai i20 has been one of the most iconic products in Hyundai Motor India's portfolio and has consistently represented innovation, aspiration and premiumness. Crossing the milestone of 1.5 million cumulative sales is a testament to the immense trust and loyalty that customers have shown towards the brand over nearly two decades."

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Hyundai i20: Three generations of evolution

Over the years, the i20 has evolved to keep pace with changing customer preferences. Hyundai says the hatchback has consistently introduced premium features, connected car technology and improved safety equipment that have helped redefine expectations in the segment.

The i20 lineup has also expanded beyond the standard model. The Hyundai i20 N Line caters to buyers looking for a sportier driving experience with performance-oriented styling and mechanical upgrades. Meanwhile, the i20 Knight Edition offers a blacked-out exterior and interior theme aimed at customers seeking a more distinctive appearance.

Hyundai i20 engine and features

The standard Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine, available with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

The sportier i20 N Line gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged GDi petrol engine paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCT).

Key features offered on the current Hyundai i20 include:

Six airbags as standard

10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with navigation

Voice-enabled electric sunroof

Wireless charger

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (via adapter)

Bluelink connected car technology with over 60 connected features

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Hill Start Assist Control (HAC)

Bose 7-speaker premium audio system

Built-in dashcam

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (high variants)

Hyundai i20 remains a key model for the brand

The 15 lakh sales milestone underlines the Hyundai i20's long-standing presence in the Indian market. Despite the growing popularity of SUVs, the premium hatchback continues to attract buyers looking for a combination of modern styling, technology, safety and practicality. With multiple variants, including the standard model, N Line and Knight Edition, Hyundai continues to position the i20 as a premium hatchback catering to a wide range of customers.

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