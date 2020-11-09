Hyundai i20 2020 vs compact SUVs: Price comparison

Hyundai i20 2020 was recently launched at a starting price of ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The top variant of the i20, which is the 1.0-litre Turbo GDi Petrol Asta(O) model, will come at a price of ₹11.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Not only is the new i20 directly competing against the premium hatchbacks available in the Indian market but in terms of its pricing alone, it also takes on one of the most popular passenger vehicle segments in India, the sub-compact SUVs.

If price is the one big, overpowering consideration for someone in the market for a new vehicle, irrespective of segments, does the i20 2020 hold its own against a long list of sub-compact SUVs?

The Hyundai i20 base variant Magna petrol model would cost around ₹7.75 lakh on road in Delhi. That is still about ₹20,000 more than the base variant of the Kia Sonet SUV (at ₹7.55 lakh on-road price in Delhi) and a few thousand rupees more than the Hyundai Venue SUV (at ₹7.71 lakh on-road price in Delhi).

When it comes to the absolute top-of-the-line variants, the Hyundai i20 1.0-litre Turbo GDi Petrol Asta(O) model maxes out at around ₹13.12 lakh on road in Delhi. In comparison with Kia Sonet 1.5-litre GTX Plus ( ₹15.26 lakh on-road price in Delhi) or the 1.0-litre Turbo Venue Sport SX Plus ( ₹13.18 lakh on-road price in Delhi) the premium hatchback may make more price sense. However, the top-spec variant of the i20 is definitely more expensive than the other options in its segment by around ₹one lakh.

Interestingly, and if reports are to believed, one may even get the upcoming Nissan Magnite SUV for less than ₹one lakh compared to the new i20.

The new generation Hyundai i20 seeks a premium based on the features and the variety of powertrain it has to offer. Besides the new look and design elements, the i20 has grown in size and thus offers more space and increased wheelbase. Features like a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment with navigation, the largest in its segment, Bose 7-speaker sound system, blue-coloured ambient light theme, segment-first wireless phone charging option with cooling pad and a large digital cluster with TFT Multi-information display are available in i20. The i20 also gets a electronic sunroof and an industry-first Oxyboost Air Purifier with air quality display. Most of these features are also available in some of the subcompact SUVs.

Even engine-wise there are similarities with some of the subcompact SUVs available. The i20 has a turbo variant with a 1.0-litre engine and 1.5-litre Diesel engine too, besides a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. The same engines are also available in the likes of Hyundai Venue or Kia Sonet, with both manual or automatic transmission, just like the i20, and the new iMT transmission technology as well.

However, being smaller in size, the i20 promises be a lot more fun to drive with the kind of powertrains on offer, a feature-packed cabin and a more spacious interior. The new i20 has already garnered over 10,000 bookings and it will be interesting to see if it can challenge the segment leader Maruti Suzuki Baleno any time soon.