Hyundai i10 crosses 33 lakh sales milestone in 18 years across three generations

The Hyundai i10 brand has surpassed the 33 lakh sales mark since its debut in 2007. The carmaker noted that it has sold over 20 lakh units in India, and exported 13 lakh units to more than 140 countries. The top export markets for brand i10 include South Africa, Mexico, Chile and Peru.

Currently in its 18th year, brand i10 has evolved across three generations - i10, Grand i10 and Grand i10 NIOS.

Currently in its 18th year, brand i10 has evolved across three generations - i10, Grand i10 and Grand i10 NIOS, and presently comes with 3 powertrain options including 1.2 L Kappa Petrol Manual, 1.2 L Kappa Petrol AMT, and 1.2 L Bi-Fuel Kappa Petrol with CNG. HMIL has sold an average of over one lakh units of i10 annually in India.

HMIL introduced the brand i10 in India in 2007 with several attractive features including dual airbags, ABS and keyless entry. Over the years, the brand has consistently evolved as per the expectations and aspirations of Indian customers, setting benchmarks in its segment.

Earlier last year, the Grand i10 Nios, which was first introduced in 2019, surpassed the 4 lakh sales mark in the country. The price of the Grand i10 Nios starts at ₹5.92 lakh ex-showroom and goes up to ₹8.56 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered across five variants- Era, Magna, Corporate, Sportz and Asta.

Interestingly, the company noted that in its current form, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios represents the ideal first car for Indian families. In FY 24-25, over 45 per cent of Hyundai Grand i10 Nios customers were first time car buyers. This model is the preferred family choice, as over 83 per cent of Grand i10 Nios customers are married.

The carmaker further noted that Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana stand as the top three markets for the Grand i10 Nios. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, HMIL stated that the current generation of i10 has achieved up to 91.3 per cent localization for the domestic market, while it is 91.4 per cent for the export models. “With our upcoming plant in Maharashtra, we intend to expand exports to emerging as well as developed markets, increasing the contribution of exports to overall sales and solidifying our commitment to Make in India, For the World," he added.

