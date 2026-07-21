Hyundai has most sunroof-equipped cars in India, Maruti Suzuki the least

Gone are the days when premium features like a sunroof used to be reserved only for luxury cars. The rapid evolution in consumer aspirations has propelled automakers to introduce many upmarket features in the mass-market segment, and one of them is the sunroof. Be it single-pane or dual-pane panoramic ones, the sunroofs have become immensely popular in the Indian passenger vehicle

Over 55% of Hyundai cars sold in India in 2025 offered a sunroof as a standard feature, while for Maruti Suzuki, it was less than 5%.

market. With this, sunroof penetration in the Indian passenger vehicle market has skyrocketed over the last few years. Roughly one in every four new cars sold in the country features a sunroof.

Driven by fast-evolving consumer aspirations, especially from young buyers, and aggressive local manufacturing, market analysis values the Indian car sunroof industry at around $0.82 billion, with panoramic roofs accounting for nearly half of all revenue. In India, there are around 63 cars available with sunroofs from different brands. With SUVs becoming the driving force of the Indian passenger vehicle market, approximately 85% of all SUVs sold in the country now feature a sunroof.

Sunroof penetration among top 5 carmakers in India 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 Maruti Suzuki 0% 3.3% 5.7% 4.6% 4.4% Tata Motors 25.2% 27.7% 28.8% 29.8% 35.4% Mahindra & Mahindra 24.7% 39.9% 44.8% 51.1% 45.9% Hyundai 39.5% 41.6% 47.6% 51.1% 55.6% Toyota 0.7% 7% 24.7% 24.7% 26% * Percentage of cars sold during the year with sunroof as a standard feature

According to data by Jato Dynamics, more than 55% of Hyundai's overall car sales in India are derived from sunroof-equipped models. Auto OEMs like Tata, Mahindra, and Hyundai package sunroofs heavily into mid-trim variants to attract buyers. Conversely, Maruti Suzuki, the biggest carmaker in India in terms of sales volume, has a penetration rate of less than 5%, as the carmaker sticks to no-frills offerings for the majority of cars.

The data also reveals the penetration of expansive panoramic roofs has more than doubled in India. This is driven by localisation from suppliers, which has reduced costs and made the feature highly accessible for Indian consumers. While OEM-fitted sunroofs command the majority of the market, aftermarket retrofitting is also witnessing significant growth. Aftermarket sunroof retrofitting is growing at nearly 15% annually due to customisation cultures and experiential tourism.

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