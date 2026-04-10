Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition launched; priced at 7.09 lakh

Hyundai has launched a special edition of the Grand i10 Nios , the entry-level hatchback of the South Korean carmaker in India. Christened as the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition, the special edition iteration comes priced between ₹7.09 lakh and ₹7.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition comes with distinctive styling and enhanced features over the standard version of the hatchback.

Based on the Sportz and Sportz (O) trims, the special edition Grand i10 Nios comes with a factory-fitted dashcam as a first-in-the-segment feature. Also, it wears a new Titan Grey Matte colour theme, which is the only matte colour in the segment.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition Variant Transmission Price (ex-showroom) Sportz Vibe Edition MT ₹ 709,400 AMT ₹ 761,400 Sportz (O) Vibe Edition AMT ₹ 773,400

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition: Key details

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition is offered in two trims - Sportz Vibe and Sportz (O) Vibe. Both these variants come equipped with projector headlamps and Black-painted 15-inch alloy wheels on the exterior. Inside the cabin, they both get a Black-themed interior with Red inserts, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Another key addition to the special edition model is the inclusion of a dash camera, which Hyundai claims is the first in the segment. The dash camera supports multiple recording modes such as driving, event, vacation and on-demand video. Apart from that, there is photo capture functionality as well. Interestingly, this feature is available in the standard version's Asta trim.

Additionally, the Sportz (O) Vibe trim benefits from features like a smart key with push-button start and cruise control. Further, it gets automatic climate control, rear AC vents, six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition: What powers it?

Speaking of powertrain options, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Vibe Edition continues with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine as the regular model. Transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. However, there is no petrol-CNG combination for this special edition Grand i10.

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