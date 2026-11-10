Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a price hike of up to 6,000 for select variants

South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a price hike of up to ₹6,000 for select variants of the Grand i10 Nios , the entry-level hatchback from the company. Additionally, the nameplate is set to turn 20 years old next year in October, making it one of the longest-running nameplates from Hyundai's portfolio

Hyundai has increased Grand i10 Nios prices by up to ₹ 6,000, with CNG variants receiving the steepest hike. The hatchback retains its 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price Hike

Moreover, the latest price revision has resulted in an increase of up to ₹6,000 for select variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The Magna CNG MT and Sportz CNG MT variants have witnessed the steepest hike of ₹6,000 each. The former now boasts a price tag of ₹7.32 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous ₹7.26 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the latter now boasts a price tag of ₹7.82 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous ₹7.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the entry-level Era petrol MT variant remains available at ₹5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the only variant in the lineup unaffected by the latest revision. The remaining Hyundai Grand i10 Nios variants have also received a price increase, albeit to a lesser extent. Notably, these trims are now priced ₹4,700 higher than before. The revised pricing applies across the rest of the hatchback's petrol lineup, barring the entry-level Era variant.

Following the latest revision, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is now priced between ₹5.59 lakh and ₹8.09 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The hatchback continues to compete in the entry-level premium hatchback segment against rivals such as the Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Alto, Citroen C3X and Renault Kwid.

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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Engine Specs

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine producing 81 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. Lastly, it is the only four-cylinder entry-level hatchback being offered in the price bracket apart from the 1.2L K12N-equipped Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

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