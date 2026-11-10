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Hyundai Grand i10 Nios gets a price hike of up to 6,000 for select variants

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 10 Nov 2026, 10:51 am
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Hyundai has increased Grand i10 Nios prices by up to 6,000, with CNG variants receiving the steepest hike. The hatchback retains its 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine

Red Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 gets a price hike of up to ₹6,000 for select variants
Red Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 gets a price hike of up to ₹6,000 for select variants
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
EMI starting at just
₹12,000/ month
Check Eligibility

South Korean automaker Hyundai has announced a price hike of up to 6,000 for select variants of the Grand i10 Nios, the entry-level hatchback from the company. Additionally, the nameplate is set to turn 20 years old next year in October, making it one of the longest-running nameplates from Hyundai's portfolio

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price Hike

Moreover, the latest price revision has resulted in an increase of up to 6,000 for select variants of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The Magna CNG MT and Sportz CNG MT variants have witnessed the steepest hike of 6,000 each. The former now boasts a price tag of 7.32 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous 7.26 lakh (ex-showroom), whereas the latter now boasts a price tag of 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom), compared to the previous 7.76 lakh (ex-showroom).

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Meanwhile, the entry-level Era petrol MT variant remains available at 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the only variant in the lineup unaffected by the latest revision. The remaining Hyundai Grand i10 Nios variants have also received a price increase, albeit to a lesser extent. Notably, these trims are now priced 4,700 higher than before. The revised pricing applies across the rest of the hatchback's petrol lineup, barring the entry-level Era variant.

Following the latest revision, the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is now priced between 5.59 lakh and 8.09 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The hatchback continues to compete in the entry-level premium hatchback segment against rivals such as the Tata Tiago, Maruti Suzuki Alto, Citroen C3X and Renault Kwid.

Also Read : Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line delisted from India website; likely to be discontinued

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Engine Specs

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is powered by a 1.2L naturally aspirated four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine producing 81 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT transmission. Lastly, it is the only four-cylinder entry-level hatchback being offered in the price bracket apart from the 1.2L K12N-equipped Maruti Suzuki WagonR.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Nov 2026, 10:51 am IST

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