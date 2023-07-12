Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Price and specs comparison

Hyundai has finally launched the much-awaited Exter SUV in India , which is available at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh, while the top end goes around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV directly competes with the Tata Punch, which has grabbed pretty good attention from consumers, since its launch in the Indian market. However, compared to the Tata Punch, the Hyundai Exter looks more suave and appealing thanks to the wide range of interesting features onboard the SUV.

Both the Hyundai Exter and the Tata Punch come priced very competitively against each other. Also, both SUVs come powered by 1.2-litre petrol engines, positioning them in the same powertrain segment. Here is a price and spec-sheet-based comparison between the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Price

Hyundai Exter SUV is priced between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹9.31 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. On the other hand, Tata Punch is priced between ₹5.99 lakh and 9.51 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on different variants. It is clear that both SUVs come tightly priced against each other.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Powertrain

Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. Also, there is a bi-fuel version of the car as well, which can run on both petrol and CNG. The engine is capable of pumping out 81.86 bhp of peak power and 113.8 Nm of maximum torque.

On the other hand, the Tata Punch is available in petrol only option. Powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, the SUV pumps out 86.5 bhp of peak power and 115 Nm of torque. Transmission options for the Tata Punch include a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT.

