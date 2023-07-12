Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Exter Vs Tata Punch: Which One Should You Choose

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Price and specs comparison

Hyundai has finally launched the much-awaited Exter SUV in India, which is available at a starting price of 5.99 lakh, while the top end goes around 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV directly competes with the Tata Punch, which has grabbed pretty good attention from consumers, since its launch in the Indian market. However, compared to the Tata Punch, the Hyundai Exter looks more suave and appealing thanks to the wide range of interesting features onboard the SUV.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM
Follow us on:
Hyundai Exter SUV comes loaded with several interesting and segment-leading features, challenging the Tata Punch.

Both the Hyundai Exter and the Tata Punch come priced very competitively against each other. Also, both SUVs come powered by 1.2-litre petrol engines, positioning them in the same powertrain segment. Here is a price and spec-sheet-based comparison between the Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter SUV launched in India: Key facts about the car

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Exter
₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Aura
₹6.3 - 8.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Amaze
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Renault Triber
₹6.33 - 8.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Price

Hyundai Exter SUV is priced between 5.99 lakh and 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. On the other hand, Tata Punch is priced between 5.99 lakh and 9.51 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on different variants. It is clear that both SUVs come tightly priced against each other.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Powertrain

Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine. Also, there is a bi-fuel version of the car as well, which can run on both petrol and CNG. The engine is capable of pumping out 81.86 bhp of peak power and 113.8 Nm of maximum torque.

On the other hand, the Tata Punch is available in petrol only option. Powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, the SUV pumps out 86.5 bhp of peak power and 115 Nm of torque. Transmission options for the Tata Punch include a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT.

First Published Date: 12 Jul 2023, 10:21 AM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS