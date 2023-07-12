Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx: Price, features and specs compared

Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter in India this week in an attempt to fill a crucial gap in its SUV portfolio - the small, or micro-SUV segment. Rivals like Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki has already launched Punch and Fronx which are the smallest SUVs from the respective carmaker to target the budget-conscious buyers. For Hyundai, it is a new domain, which Exter promises to disrupt with attractive pricing and features in loads. If you are confused which one of these SUVs you should pick, here is a quick comparison of prices, features and other details.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Fronx: Specs compared

In terms of size, the Exter stands slightly smaller than Punch, though its marginally taller with a longer wheelbase. Also, the Exter boasts of a 391 litre of boot space, the largest in the segment. Punch comes with a 366 litres of boot space while Fronx offers around 308 litres. Fronx is the largest SUV in the category with a length of 3,995 mm, a good 175 mm longer than Exter. However, Exter scores when it comes to its 1,631 mm of height, 81 mm more than Fronx.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Fronx: CNG versions

Hyundai is the first carmaker in this particular segment to launch an SUV which is also offered in CNG version. The Exter CNG will be available in two variants with a starting price of ₹8.24 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹8.97 lakh (ex-showroom). No other rivals offer a CNG version of their SUVs in this segment yet which could offer Exter with the first-mover advantage.

Tata Motors is expected to launch the Punch SUV with CNG soon. The carmaker had showcased the Punch CNG model with twin-cylinder technology at the Auto Expo 2023 in January this year. Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which is based on the popular hatchback Baleno, is not offered with a CNG kit yet. However, given Maruti's CNG push as alternative to cleaner cars, expect the Fronx to get a CNG version soon.

Watch: Hyundai Exter SUV launched in India: First Look

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Fronx: Engines and performance compared

Hyundai offers Exter SUV with two engine options. These include a 1.2-litre petrol engine along with the bi-fuel unit for CNG versions. The naturally aspirated motor comes mated to either a manual or an AMT gearbox unit. The SUV can churn out 83 hp and offers 113.8 Nm of torque in both MT and AMT variants. In the CNG version, the power is at 68 bhp and torque of 95.2 Nm.

Both Punch and Fronx are also offered with 1.2-litre petrol engine. Maruti also offers a 1.0-litre Turbojet petrol unit as well. While Punch gets a manual and AMT gearbox, Maruti offers a 6-speed torque converter transmission unit with Fronx besides the other two options. In terms of power, Punch generates 85 hp of power and 113 Nm of torque. The Fronx generates between 90 hp and 100 hp of power and 113 Nm and 147.6 Nm of torque depending on variants.

As far as fuel efficiency is concerned, Hyundai says the Exter can offer between 19.2 kmpl and 19.4 kmpl of fuel efficiency. In comparison, the Fronx offers between 20.01 kmpl and 22.89 kmpl of mileage and Punch offers between 18.80 kmpl and 20.09 kmpl.

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Fronx: Features compared

Hyundai packed in several segment-first features in Exter to make it a more attractive proposition for buyers. From a voice-controlled electric sunroof, a dual dash-cam, paddle shifters and wireless chargers to safety features like six airbags as standard, tyre-pressure monitoring system - the Exter ticks almost every feature one can expect in a car.

Maruti Fronx too does not lack far behind. It also offers segment-first Head-up Display besides 360-degree camera and other features. However, Punch stands rather bare with a smaller infotainment screen, semi-digital driver display among others.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Fronx: Prices compared

Hyundai Motor is offering the Exter SUV in five broad trims spread across as many as 11 variants. The S and SX trims get three variants each, including a CNG variant. The top-end SX(O) and SX(O) Connect variants are offered in petrol-only versions. The base variant EX comes at a price of ₹5.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). The price of the petrol-only S and SX variants range between ₹7.27 lakh and ₹8.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The top-end variant prices top out at ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).

In comparison, Tata Punch matches Exter in price for the entry-level variant which costs ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The automatic variants of the SUV costs ₹7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) while top-end variant is priced at ₹9.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Fronx, the most expensive among the three, comes at a starting price of R 7.47 lakh and goes up to ₹13.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

