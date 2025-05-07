Hyundai Exter S Smart and SX Smart launched: Key features and updates explained

Hyundai Exter, the smallest SUV from the stables of Hyundai Motor India was recently updated. While the new update did not bring in any mechanical or design changes, it added two new variants in the Exter lineup. Interestingly, this was the third time in 2025 when the Hyundai Exter lineup was updated. Here’s what the latest update to the Exter lineup brings to the table.

Both the new variants of the SUV are offered with a petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission as well as a CNG powertrain option.

1 Hyundai Exter S Smart and SX Smart: Price The price of the petrol MT and AMT variants of S Smart are pegged at ₹7,68,490 and ₹8,39,090 respectively while the CNG option is priced at ₹8,62,890. The price of SX Smart in the petrol manual version is ₹8,16,290 while the AMT variant is priced at ₹8,83,290. The price of the SX Smart Hy-CNG Duo is ₹9,18,490. All prices are ex-showroom.

2 Hyundai Exter S Smart and SX Smart: Specs Both the new variants of the SUV are offered with a petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission as well as a CNG powertrain option. The Hyundai Exter is driven by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, and has a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. There is also a CNG version that produces 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, and has double-cylinder CNG technology for more cargo space.

3 Hyundai Exter S Smart and SX Smart: Features The Exter S Smart features a smart electric sunroof, LED taillamps, highline tyre pressure monitoring system, R15 (380.2 mm) styled steel wheels, rear AC vents, and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), which is a strong value proposition in its class. Building on this, the Exter SX Smart adds even more convenience with a smart key featuring push button start, sharkfin antenna, and projector headlamps, in addition to all the features offered in the S Smart variant. These updates not only improve the overall driving experience but also bring a touch of sophistication to Hyundai’s compact SUV offering.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: