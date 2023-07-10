Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hyundai Exter, rival to Tata Punch, officially launched. Check specs and pricing

Hyundai Exter was officially launched here on Monday at a starting price of 5.99 lakh for the base variant and going up to 9.31 lakh for the top variant (ex-showroom prices). The Hyundai Exter SUV sits as the smallest of all Hyundai SUVs in the Indian market and is also the most affordable in this body type from the brand.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 10 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM
Hyundai Exter SUV comes with a small electric sunroof and dual-camera dashcam setup.

The Hyundai Exter SUV is making some very big promises in a space that is currently dominated by Tata Punch and has also seen the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. While Venue and Creta remain the power players, Hyundai is pinning its hopes on Exter to complete a strong troika of SUV models.

Also Read : Hyundai Exter SUV launched in India: Key highlights

Hyundai has long underlined its credentials as a dominant SUV player in India but in recent times, rivals have made bold attempts to increase their respective market shares in SUV segments and sub-segments. While Creta remains a formidable force, Exter could potentially add a much-needed dose of fresh momentum.

Hyundai Exter: Design Highlights

Hyundai Exter SUV is designed to appeal to a younger car-buying audience in the market and as such gets several design highlights on the outside. The face is dominated by H-shaped DRLs, projector headlights and a prominent grille. On the side, the Exter gets diamond-cut alloy wheels and prominent side cladding. On the rear, the car gets H-shaped LED tail lights with a bold interconnecting bar.

In terms of dimensions, the Exter boasts of the largest wheelbase and is the tallest in its segment.

Hyundai Exter - Dimensions 
  
Length3,815 mm
Width1,710 mm
Height1,631 mm
Wheelbase2,450 mm
Fuel tank capacity37 litres (CNG - 60 kilos)


Hyundai Exter: Colour Options

The Hyundai Exter colour options include an all-new Ranger Khaki and Cosmic Blue shades. The other colours on the Exter SUV are White with Black roof, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Titan Grey and Cosmic Blue with Black roof.

Hyundai Exter Cabin and Feature Highlights

Being a Hyundai, the Exter comes very well kitted with a number of features. The list includes a sunroof, dashcam, digital driver display, eight-inch main infotainment screen, among others.

Hyundai Exter: Engine and Mileage

The Hyundai Exter is being offered with E20 fuel-ready 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine which is paired with a five-speed manual transmission unit as well as AMT. There is also an option to choose a company-fitted CNG variant.

The Exter engine churns out a total of 81.86 bhp and offers 113.8 Nm of torque in both MT and AMT variants. In the CNG version, the power is at 68 bhp and torque of 95.2 Nm.

The claimed mileage in the petrol-only Exter is 19.4 (MT) and 19.2 kmpl (AMT) while the CNG mileage of the Exter is 27.1 kms per kilo.

Hyundai Exter: Variants

The Hyundai Exter is offered in seven broad trims - EX, EX(O), SX, SX(O), SX(O) Connect.

Hyundai Exter vs Rivals

Exter is straight-up gunning for Tata Punch although at its price points, it will also mount a challenge to the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Exter Exter Hyundai Tata Motors Punch Tata Punch
