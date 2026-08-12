Hyundai Exter Knight Edition launched in India at 8.14 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has launched the Knight Edition of the Exter in India, with prices starting at ₹8.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition is available across selected variants of the compact SUV and brings cosmetic changes to the exterior and interior.

What does the new Knight Edition offer?

The Exter Knight Edition is offered in four configurations. These include the HX6 petrol with a manual gearbox, HX6 petrol with an AMT, HX6 CNG with a manual gearbox and the HX10 petrol with an AMT. The Knight Edition commands a premium of ₹15,000 over the corresponding standard variants.

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The special edition gets a black-themed exterior with several elements finished in black. These include the Hyundai logos and alloy wheels. The Exter Knight also features red accents, including red brake callipers at the front. A Knight Edition emblem is also part of the exterior treatment. Hyundai is offering the special edition in five exterior colour options.

Inside, the Exter Knight Edition gets an all-black cabin. The seats are finished in black fabric upholstery, replacing the standard Exter's Navy and Grey interior theme introduced with the 2026 update.

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No mechanical changes

There are no mechanical changes to the Exter Knight Edition. The SUV continues with Hyundai's 1.2-litre, four-cylinder Kappa petrol engine. It is available with a five-speed manual or AMT, while the CNG version uses the same 1.2-litre bi-fuel powertrain with a manual transmission. The CNG-equipped Exter uses Hyundai's dual-cylinder layout and has 225 litres of luggage space, with an underbody spare wheel.

The 2026 Exter, on which the Knight Edition is based, was launched in March with updates to its exterior design, cabin and equipment. Features available on the updated model include a dashcam, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Type-C USB port for rear passengers, Bluelink connectivity and more than 300 embedded voice commands.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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