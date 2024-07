Hyundai Motor India Limited has launched the Exter Knight Edition in the Indian market. The price for the new micro SUV starts at ₹8.38 lakh and goes up to ₹10.15 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Hyundai has introduced the Knight Edition of the Exter to celebrate the first-year anniversary of the micro SUV. Till now, the brand has sold 93,000 units of the Exter in the Indian market.