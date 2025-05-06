Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Hyundai Exter Gets Two New Variants In The Lineup. Here's What They Have To Offer

Hyundai Exter gets two new variants in the lineup. Here's what they have to offer

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 May 2025, 15:16 PM
Follow us on:
Both the variants of the SUV are available with petrol engine mated to manual and automatic transmission as well as CNG powertrain option.
The prices for S Smart petrol MT and AMT are kept at ₹7,68,490 and ₹8,39,090, while the CNG option is priced at ₹8,62,890.

The Hyundai Exter lineup has been updated with two new variants - S Smart and SX Smart. Both the variants of the SUV are available with petrol engine mated to manual and automatic transmission as well as CNG powertrain option.

The prices for S Smart petrol MT and AMT are kept at 7,68,490 and 8,39,090, while the CNG option is priced at 8,62,890. Meanwhile, the SX Smart in the petrol manual guise is priced at 8,16,290, while the AMT is priced at 8,83,290. The SX Smart Hy-CNG Duo is priced at 9,18,490. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Earlier in the year, the micro SUV was updated with new features and variants. The Exter got the new SX Tech variant, available with petrol and Hy-CNG Duo powertrains. Additionally, the S+ variant was also introduced which is only available with the petrol engine.

Also Read : Hyundai celebrates 29 years in India, sells 12.7 million units since inception

Hyundai Exter S Smart and SX Smart: Features

The EXTER S Smart comes equipped with a smart electric sunroof, LED taillamps, highline tyre pressure monitoring system, R15 (380.2 mm) styled steel wheels, rear AC vents, and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), making it a compelling package in its segment.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Exter
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.21 - 10.51 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Tucson 2025
Engine Icon1999 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai i20
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 7.04 - 11.25 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.11 - 20.42 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
Engine Icon1499.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Alcazar
Engine Icon1493 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 14.99 - 21.70 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Building on this, the EXTER SX Smart adds even more convenience with a smart key featuring push button start, sharkfin antenna, and projector headlamps, in addition to all the features offered in the S Smart variant. These updates not only improve the overall driving experience but also bring a touch of sophistication to Hyundai’s compact SUV offering.

Also watch: Hyundai Creta EV review | India’s best-selling SUV goes electric | Range, Battery, Price expectation

Hyundai Exter S Smart and SX Smart: Specs

The Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, and comes with either a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. There is also a CNG variant that churns out 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, and has dual-cylinder CNG technology for additional cargo space.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 06 May 2025, 15:16 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS