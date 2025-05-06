Hyundai Exter gets two new variants in the lineup. Here's what they have to offer

The Hyundai Exter lineup has been updated with two new variants - S Smart and SX Smart. Both the variants of the SUV are available with petrol engine mated to manual and automatic transmission as well as CNG powertrain option.

Both the variants of the SUV are available with petrol engine mated to manual and automatic transmission as well as CNG powertrain option.

The prices for S Smart petrol MT and AMT are kept at ₹7,68,490 and ₹8,39,090, while the CNG option is priced at ₹8,62,890. Meanwhile, the SX Smart in the petrol manual guise is priced at ₹8,16,290, while the AMT is priced at ₹8,83,290. The SX Smart Hy-CNG Duo is priced at ₹9,18,490. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Earlier in the year, the micro SUV was updated with new features and variants. The Exter got the new SX Tech variant, available with petrol and Hy-CNG Duo powertrains. Additionally, the S+ variant was also introduced which is only available with the petrol engine.

Also Read : Hyundai celebrates 29 years in India, sells 12.7 million units since inception

Hyundai Exter S Smart and SX Smart: Features

The EXTER S Smart comes equipped with a smart electric sunroof, LED taillamps, highline tyre pressure monitoring system, R15 (380.2 mm) styled steel wheels, rear AC vents, and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), making it a compelling package in its segment.

Building on this, the EXTER SX Smart adds even more convenience with a smart key featuring push button start, sharkfin antenna, and projector headlamps, in addition to all the features offered in the S Smart variant. These updates not only improve the overall driving experience but also bring a touch of sophistication to Hyundai’s compact SUV offering.

Also watch: Hyundai Creta EV review | India’s best-selling SUV goes electric | Range, Battery, Price expectation

Hyundai Exter S Smart and SX Smart: Specs

The Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, and comes with either a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. There is also a CNG variant that churns out 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, and has dual-cylinder CNG technology for additional cargo space.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: