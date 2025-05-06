Hyundai Exter gets two new variants in the lineup. Here's what they have to offer

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
The Hyundai Exter lineup has been updated with two new variants - S Smart and SX Smart. Both the variants of the SUV are available with petrol engine mated to manual and automatic transmission as well as CNG powertrain option.
The prices for S Smart petrol MT and AMT are kept at ₹7,68,490 and ₹8,39,090, while the CNG option is priced at ₹8,62,890. Meanwhile, the SX Smart in the petrol manual guise is priced at ₹8,16,290, while the AMT is priced at ₹8,83,290. The SX Smart Hy-CNG Duo is priced at ₹9,18,490. All the prices are ex-showroom.
Earlier in the year, the micro SUV was updated with new features and variants. The Exter got the new SX Tech variant, available with petrol and Hy-CNG Duo powertrains. Additionally, the S+ variant was also introduced which is only available with the petrol engine.
Also Read : Hyundai celebrates 29 years in India, sells 12.7 million units since inception
The EXTER S Smart comes equipped with a smart electric sunroof, LED taillamps, highline tyre pressure monitoring system, R15 (380.2 mm) styled steel wheels, rear AC vents, and LED daytime running lamps (DRLs), making it a compelling package in its segment.
Building on this, the EXTER SX Smart adds even more convenience with a smart key featuring push button start, sharkfin antenna, and projector headlamps, in addition to all the features offered in the S Smart variant. These updates not only improve the overall driving experience but also bring a touch of sophistication to Hyundai’s compact SUV offering.
The Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, and comes with either a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. There is also a CNG variant that churns out 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, and has dual-cylinder CNG technology for additional cargo space.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.