Hyundai Exter gets two new variants in the lineup. Here's what they have to offer
Both the variants of the SUV are available with petrol engine mated to manual and automatic transmission as well as CNG powertrain option.
The prices for S Smart petrol MT and AMT are kept at ₹7,68,490 and ₹8,39,090, while the CNG option is priced at ₹8,62,890.
The Hyundai Exter lineup has been updated with two new variants - S Smart and SX Smart. Both the variants of the SUV are available with petrol engine mated to manual and automatic transmission as well as CNG powertrain option.
The prices for S Smart petrol MT and AMT are kept at ₹7,68,490 and ₹8,39,090, while the CNG option is priced at ₹8,62,890. Meanwhile, the SX Smart in the petrol manual guise is priced at ₹8,16,290, while the AMT is priced at ₹8,83,290. The SX Smart Hy-CNG Duo is priced at ₹9,18,490. All the prices are ex-showroom.
Also check these Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
1999 cc Petrol
₹ 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
1499.0 cc Petrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.
First Published Date: 06 May 2025, 15:16 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week