Hyundai Exter gets two new variants in the lineup. Here's what they have to offer

The Hyundai Exter lineup has been updated with two new variants - S Smart and SX Smart. Both the variants of the SUV are available with petrol engine mated to manual and automatic transmission as well as CNG powertrain option.

The prices for S Smart petrol MT and AMT are kept at ₹7,68,490 and ₹8,39,090, while the CNG option is priced at ₹8,62,890. Meanwhile, the SX Smart in the petrol manual guise is priced at ₹8,16,290, while the AMT is priced at ₹8,83,290. The SX Smart Hy-CNG Duo is priced at ₹9,18,490. All the prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: