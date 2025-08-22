Hyundai Exter gets a Pro Pack: Rugged styling, new colour, and more

Hyundai has added a new twist to its entry-level SUV, the Exter, with the launch of the Pro Pack. The update doesn’t change the core package but gives the SUV a tougher look and a fresh colour option, while also expanding some safety features to more variants.

Sharper Styling Upgrades

The biggest changes with the Pro Pack are on the outside. The Exter now gets chunkier wheel arch cladding and a reworked side sill garnish that beef up its stance and give it a more rugged edge. Hyundai says the idea is to make the Exter look more adventurous, and in person, these details should make the compact SUV appear a little bolder than the standard version.

The Pro Pack also introduces a new Titan Grey Matte finish. Matte shades are still rare in this segment, and this one should help the Exter stand out among more conventionally painted rivals.

Dashcam for More Variants

On the features front, Hyundai has rolled out its dashcam to more versions of the Exter. Previously limited to higher trims, this move should make the useful safety and convenience feature accessible to a broader set of buyers.

Why It Matters

The Exter has been a decent seller for Hyundai since its debut, thanks to its blend of compact dimensions, SUV styling, and feature-rich cabin. The Pro Pack isn’t a major overhaul, but it freshens up the package for those who want their small SUV to look a bit more assertive without spending on aftermarket accessories.

Price and Availability

The Hyundai Exter with the Pro Pack starts at ₹7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). With this update, Hyundai is clearly trying to keep its youngest SUV appealing to buyers who want a mix of style, practicality, and tech in a budget-friendly package.

